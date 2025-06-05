BAM Capital Launches Passive Multifamily Real Estate Investment Opportunity In Midwest Markets

BAM Capital has a distinguished history of delivering robust returns to its investors, with a track record that includes:



Over $1.73 billion in investment and sale activity

Acquisition and management of over 9,000 units Realized gains from 2,440 exited units, averaging returns of 33.85% IRR and a 2.46x equity multiple

"We are excited to offer our investors another opportunity to engage with the multifamily market through Fund V. Our team's deep understanding of the Midwest market, combined with our operational expertise, positions us to capitalize on unique investment opportunities that target attractive returns," said Ivan Barratt, Founder & CEO of BAM Capital.

Fund V Highlights

BAM Multifamily Growth Fund V stands out with several key differentiators, including:



Target IRR of 15% - 20% and an equity multiple of 2.0x-2.5x over a targeted 5–7-year hold period

Accredited investors will enjoy up to 8% preferred return

Passive tax advantages, such as depreciation and tax-deferred growth The fund is eligible for investment through retirement accounts, offering a tax-advantaged opportunity for investors seeking to diversify their retirement portfolios

Strategic Investment Focus

BAM Capital's investment thesis for Fund V emphasizes:



Acquisition of Class A multifamily properties in high-growth Midwest markets

Focused investment in areas with resilient markets, proven demand, and strong rent growth Operational improvements over major renovations, ensuring efficient value creation

"Investment in BAM Multifamily Growth Fund V represents not just an investment in real estate, but a stake in the prosperity and growth of the Midwest. We're not just buying properties; we're investing in communities, and we're excited for our investors to join us in this journey," added Ivan Barratt.

About BAM Capital

BAM Capital is an award-winning real estate firm with over $1.73 billion in historic transactions. Specializing in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily properties in the Midwest, BAM Capital leverages its vertically integrated platform to deliver exceptional value to its investors. With a team boasting over 215 years of combined experience, BAM Capital has established itself as a leader in the multifamily sector.

