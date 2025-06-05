What If The Most Valuable Leadership Mentor Was A Plumber? New Business Parable By Sean Glaze Shares Four Vital Lessons To Help Managers And Teams Thrive

The entertaining twist? The four transformational leadership lessons aren't delivered by an executive coach... they come from a wise plumber during a series of coffee conversations.

Through the eyes of Jenn, a newly promoted manager struggling to earn respect and build confidence, readers meet Tony - a plumber whose simple but profound lessons become the unexpected catalyst for her growth as a leader. It's "Ted Lasso meets Who Moved My Cheese," with insights leaders can apply the same day.

Glaze, a former basketball coach turned nationally recognized leadership speaker, is known for his interactive keynotes and practical team-building strategies. In this book, he merges decades of leadership experience with his gift for storytelling to deliver a guide that's as enjoyable to read as it is transformative.

"Leadership today isn't about authority - it's about the influence of our interactions." Glaze says. "Jenn's journey mirrors what so many emerging and experienced managers are going through. And Tony gives them tools and tactics to be more effective, because leaders don't get better by experience – they grow by awareness."

Among the book's most memorable takeaways are the four core lessons Tony shares with Jenn - each offering practical that leaders can use to address real-world challenges:



The Ladder of Awareness - a model to identify root causes, not just symptoms

Assumption to Question - a challenge to examine four types of beliefs

The Evolution of Focus – a framework for identifying more meaningful priorities The Steps to Confidence - a simple path to navigate challenges boldly

Perfect for leadership development programs, onboarding new managers, or simply sharpening leadership habits, What Effective Leaders DO has been called "part leadership parable, part tactical playbook, and 100% a wake-up call for managers."

One best-selling author shared that, "This isn't just a good story - it's a resource I'll be recommending for years!"

Readers can pre-order the Kindle version now on Amazon at a special price of only $2.99 leading up to the June 12 launch date, when the audiobook, paperback, and hardcover versions will also be available. Bulk order options, workshop experiences, and downloadable visuals that bring the book's lessons to life are available at:

Whether booking expert guests to discuss workplace culture, employee engagement, or how to lead successfully in a hybrid world, Sean Glaze delivers practical, story-driven insights and tactics that audiences can use immediately.

