Verkkokauppa Oyj - Managers' Transactions Samuli Seppälä

Verkkokauppa Oyj - Managers' Transactions Samuli Seppälä
Oyj MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 05 June 2025 at 15:30 EESTOyj has received a notification from Samuli Seppälä, Oyj's Board member, of a transaction made with Oyj's financial instrument, according to the Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation. Detailed information about the transaction is given hereunder.
Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Samuli Seppälä
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Oyj
LEI: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 111089/4/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-06-04
Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE LIIKETOIMET (XOFF)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000049812
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 75000 Unit price: 2.7 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 75000 Volume weighted average price: 2.7 EUR
More information:
Klaus Korhonen, Head of Legal
Tel. +358 50 32 555 28
is an e-commerce pioneer that stands passionately on the customer's side. accelerates the transition of commerce to online with Finland's fastest deliveries and ultimate convenience. The company leads the way by offering one-hour deliveries to more than 1.7 million customers, a winning assortment and probably always cheaper prices. Every day, the company strives to find more streamlined ways to surpass its customers ́ expectations and to create a new norm for buying and owning.was founded in 1992 and has been online since day one. The company's revenue in 2024 was EUR 468 million and it employs around 600 people. is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.
Legal Disclaimer:
