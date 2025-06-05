Observe.AI Unveils AI Agents For Voice Of Customer Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New capabilities democratize access to customer intelligence and provide deeper visibility into interactions across every channel

SAN FRANCISCO, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Observe.AI, the leading AI platform for contact centers, today announced a major expansion of its GenAI Insights offering, introducing powerful new capabilities that unlock true voice of customer (VoC) insights and make them easily accessible across the enterprise through AI agents.

Since its founding eight years ago, Observe.AI has enabled enterprises to improve human and virtual agent performance and customer experience using conversation intelligence and insights. With the latest release of GenAI Insights, customers can now gain access to the most granular insights from 100% of customer conversations, including turn-by-turn sentiment shifts, root causes behind those changes, and top reasons customers reach out, all tied to key business outcomes. These insights are now available to every team across the organization via AI agents, enabling smarter, faster decisions at scale.

“Contact centers are home to the richest customer data in the enterprise, but that data has historically been locked behind siloed data systems, slow manual analysis, or complex tooling,” said Swapnil Jain, CEO and co-founder of“With this latest release, we're giving every team-not just analysts-on-demand access to deeper, smarter, evidence-based insights that drive business action.”

What's New with GenAI Insights:



AskObserve – A natural language AI agent that's your conversational shortcut to insights. Teams can now simply ask questions like“What's driving complaints about our billing process?” or“Are customers mentioning competitor offers more often this quarter?” and receive real-time, structured answers that are backed by real data from conversations.

AI Studio – A no-code command center for teams to easily and quickly configure, test and fine-tune their AI-powered services to be incorporated into any workflows. Customize conversation outputs into free-text summaries, flag competitor or named mentions, identify key moments and categorize topics, tailored for any use case for any team.

L1/L2/L3 Customer Contact Reasons – Go beyond surface-level topics to reveal the underlying“why” behind customer interactions. GenAI Insights now breaks down conversations by first-level (L1), second-level (L2), and third-level (L3) contact reasons, offering a layered view that identifies behaviors and trends that impact first-contact resolution opportunities. For example, a CX team discovers that“account cancellations” (L1) are often driven by“long refund timelines” (L2) and“lack of status updates” (L3), enabling precise fixes that reduce churn. VoC Dashboards and Reporting – Ready-to-use VoC dashboards and customizable reports that track sentiment, contact reasons and how they connect. These dashboards surface operational metrics that matter most by linking them to real business outcomes and ROI. For example, an operations team sees that product-related calls with negative sentiment have the longest handle times, and works with the product team to preemptively address known issues.



“GenAI Insights is helping us unlock a new level of visibility into our customer conversations,” said Ryan Moore, VP, Customer Operations, DailyPay.“We're no longer limited to manual reviews or partial samples-instead, we're surfacing patterns across millions of interactions to proactively spot issues via AskObserve, optimize workflows, and guide decision making. It's accelerating our ability to serve both customers and partners with greater precision and speed.”

Building on a Foundation of Insight Leadership

From day one, Observe.AI has enabled enterprises to tap into customer interaction insights to elevate quality assurance, agent coaching, and CX operations. The new release for GenAI Insights expansion takes this beyond the contact center-breaking down barriers to access and enhancing the granularity of insights for faster, smarter decision-making for all.

“With GenAI Insights, we're closing the gap between conversations and enterprise action,” added Jain.“Whether you're in operations, marketing, compliance, or product, you're no longer waiting on weekly reports or manual reviews. The voice of the customer is now at your fingertips.”

GenAI Insights are built on enterprise-grade security architecture, including GDPR, HITRUST, HIPAA, SOC2, ISO27001, and other certifications, to deliver compliant and trusted conversations.

For more information about GenAI Insights, visit .

About Observe.AI

Observe.AI is transforming customer service with AI agents that speak, think, and act like your best human agents-helping enterprises automate routine customer calls and workflows, support agents in real time, and uncover powerful insights from every interaction.

With businesses boost automation, deliver faster, more consistent 24/7 service and build stronger customer loyalty.

Trusted by brands like Accolade, Prudential, Concentrix, Cox Automotive, and Included Health, Observe.AI is redefining how businesses connect with customers-driving better experiences and lasting relationships at every touchpoint. For more information, please visit .

