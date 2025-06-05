Rio2 Announces 2025 AGM Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rio2 Limited (“ Rio2 ” or the“ Company ”) (TSXV: RIO ; OTCQX: RIOFF; BVL: RIO ) announces the results of voting at its Annual and Special General Meeting of Shareholders (the“Meeting”) held June 4, 2025. A total of 238,282,608 common shares were voted, representing 55.82% of 426,846,684 shares issued and outstanding as of the record date of the Meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting, including the election of all director nominees as follows:

VOTES FOR % VOTES FOR VOTES

WITHHELD % VOTES

WITHHELD Klaus Zeitler 202,502,363 98.43% 3,220,900 1.57% Alex Black 205,702,663 99.99% 20,600 0.01% Andrew Cox 205,701,839 99.99% 21,424 0.01% Ram Ramachandran 205,720,439 100.00% 2,824 0.00% Albrecht Schneider 205,701,939 99.99% 21,324 0.01% Sidney Robinson 205,702,163 99.99% 21,100 0.01% Drago Kisic 205,720,839 100.00% 2,424 0.00%

At the Meeting, shareholders also reapproved and ratified Rio2's Stock Option Plan and Share Incentive Plan as more thoroughly described in the April 17, 2025, information circular mailed to shareholders and filed on Sedar+ (the“Information Circular”). The full version of the Stock Option Plan and Amended Share Incentive Plan can be obtained directly from the Company by sending a written request to ... .

ABOUT RIO2 LIMITED

Rio2 is a mining company with a focus on development and mining operations, with a team that has proven technical skills as well as a successful capital markets track record. Rio2 is focused on taking its Fenix Gold Project in Chile to production in the shortest possible timeframe based on a staged development strategy. Rio2 and its wholly owned subsidiary, Fenix Gold Limitada, are companies with the highest environmental standards and responsibility, with the firm conviction that it is possible to develop mining projects that respect the three pillars (Social, Environment, Economics) of responsible development. As related companies, we reaffirm our commitment to apply environmental standards beyond those that are mandated by regulators, seeking to protect and preserve the environment of the territories that we operate in.

To learn more about Rio2 Limited, please visit: or Rio2's SEDAR+ profile at .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF RIO2 LIMITED

Alex Black

Executive Chairman

Email: ...

Tel: +51 99279 4655

Kathryn Johnson

Executive Vice President, CFO & Corporate Secretary

Email: ...

‎Tel: +1 604 762 4720‎

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.