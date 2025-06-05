Rio2 Announces 2025 AGM Results
|VOTES FOR
|% VOTES FOR
| VOTES
WITHHELD
| % VOTES
WITHHELD
|Klaus Zeitler
|202,502,363
|98.43%
|3,220,900
|1.57%
|Alex Black
|205,702,663
|99.99%
|20,600
|0.01%
|Andrew Cox
|205,701,839
|99.99%
|21,424
|0.01%
|Ram Ramachandran
|205,720,439
|100.00%
|2,824
|0.00%
|Albrecht Schneider
|205,701,939
|99.99%
|21,324
|0.01%
|Sidney Robinson
|205,702,163
|99.99%
|21,100
|0.01%
|Drago Kisic
|205,720,839
|100.00%
|2,424
|0.00%
At the Meeting, shareholders also reapproved and ratified Rio2's Stock Option Plan and Share Incentive Plan as more thoroughly described in the April 17, 2025, information circular mailed to shareholders and filed on Sedar+ (the“Information Circular”). The full version of the Stock Option Plan and Amended Share Incentive Plan can be obtained directly from the Company by sending a written request to ... .
ABOUT RIO2 LIMITED
Rio2 is a mining company with a focus on development and mining operations, with a team that has proven technical skills as well as a successful capital markets track record. Rio2 is focused on taking its Fenix Gold Project in Chile to production in the shortest possible timeframe based on a staged development strategy. Rio2 and its wholly owned subsidiary, Fenix Gold Limitada, are companies with the highest environmental standards and responsibility, with the firm conviction that it is possible to develop mining projects that respect the three pillars (Social, Environment, Economics) of responsible development. As related companies, we reaffirm our commitment to apply environmental standards beyond those that are mandated by regulators, seeking to protect and preserve the environment of the territories that we operate in.
To learn more about Rio2 Limited, please visit: or Rio2's SEDAR+ profile at .
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF RIO2 LIMITED
Alex Black
Executive Chairman
Email: ...
Tel: +51 99279 4655
Kathryn Johnson
Executive Vice President, CFO & Corporate Secretary
Email: ...
Tel: +1 604 762 4720
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Legal Disclaimer:
