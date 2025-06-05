Global Cat Food Market: Key Trends, Market Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast For 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The cat food market size has grown strongly in recent years. It spiked from $23.48 billion in 2024 to $25.1 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.9%. Factors that have contributed to this growth include increased pet ownership, the humanization of pets, veterinary recommendations, product diversification, and brand loyalty.

What Does The Future Hold For The Global Cat Food Market?

The cat food market size is projected to see a robust expansion in the upcoming years, strengthening to $33.1 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.2%. This anticipated growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for organic and natural ingredients, sustainable packaging, customization and personalization, plant-based and alternative proteins, and health and wellness trends. Other significant trends leading this growth include grain-free and limited ingredient diets, sustainable and ethical sourcing, functional and specialty cat foods, clean labeling, and transparency.

Why Is The Number Of Cat Owners Influencing The Cat Food Market Growth?

One of the prominent catalysts propelling market growth is the increasing number of cat owners. Cat owners are defined as individuals owning one or more cats as pets, not including any other pets. They put great importance on the quality of the food, especially cat food, which is crucial for the cats' well-being. This quality care helps cats maintain a healthy and long lifespan. Therefore, the surged number of cat owners is set to stimulate the demand for cat food, thereby driving market growth.

Does The Cat Food Market Present Investment Opportunities?

The cat food market hosts several established companies, including Mars Incorporated, Nestle Purina PetCare Company, The J.M. Smucker Company, Evanger's Dog & Cat Food Company Inc., Hill's Pet Nutrition Inc., Affinity Petcare SA, Nutro Products Inc., and PetGuard Holdings LLC. Innovation remains a key strategy for these companies to maintain their standing in the market.

What Is The Current Role Of Innovation In This Market?

Product innovations are the rising trend in the cat food market. Companies operating in this market are bent on introducing innovative solutions to secure their foothold. For instance, in March 2022, US-based pet food company ORIJEN launched ORIJEN GUARDIAN 8 cat food in Canada. The product is a new adult cat kibble, comprised of high-quality ingredients and only minimal supplements to enhance a cat's diet and long-term health. The first five components of ORIJEN GUARDIAN 8 are fresh or raw poultry and fish ingredients, which provide nutrition apt for adult cats and cater to their palate.

How Is The Cat Food Market Segmented?

The cat food market segmentation includes sectors by food type, source, nature, pricing type, and sales channel. Further, it is split into dry food, wet food, treats and snacks, and other food types. Based on the source, it is categorized into animal-derived, plant-derived, and insect-derived. It is also segmented nature-wise into organic, monoprotein, and conventional segments. According to the pricing type, the market is divided into economy, premium, and super-premium. Finally, it is segmented by the sales channel into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialized pet shops, online sales channel, and other sales channels.

How Are The Cat Food Market Regional Trends And Insights?

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the cat food market. This report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

