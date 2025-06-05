In-Depth Analysis Of The Global Sign Market: Key Drivers, Trends, Growth Opportunities, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Is The Projected Market Size Of The Sign Market?

From major brands to local businesses, signs have become staples for communication, advertising, and branding. The global sign market, having shown significant growth in recent years, is projected to swell from $112.41 billion in 2024 to $118.92 billion in 2025, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate CAGR of 5.8%. This impressive surge during the historic period is attributed to urbanization, retail expansion, the growth of the tourism and hospitality industry, the thriving event and exhibition industry, as well as the development of transportation infrastructure.

What Is The Future Outlook For The Sign Market Size?

Looking ahead, the sign market size is poised for steady growth in the coming years. Specifically, the market is forecasted to grow to $143.89 billion in 2029, marking a CAGR of 4.9%. Numerous factors are set to drive this growth during the forecast period, including initiatives around smart cities, an increased focus on environmental sustainability, rising customization and personalization trends, a greater online presence and E-commerce, health and safety signage, as well as global events and exhibitions.

The future of the sign market glimmers with innovative trends such as the growth of digital signage, the dominance of LED technology, the advent of augmented reality AR in signage, wayfinding and navigation signs, and interactive touchscreen signs.

What Drives The Growth Of The Sign Market?

Another crucial driver of the sign market growth is increasing economic growth. A country's production of goods and services, typically measured by an increase in its Gross Domestic Product GDP, plays a significant role in the sign market. During periods of economic growth, businesses are more likely to invest in signage for branding, advertising, and expansion purposes.

Who Are The Key Players In The Sign Market?

With such projected growth and evolving trends, it's no surprise that numerous major players are operating in the sign market. These include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, LG Display Co. Ltd., NEC Display Solutions Ltd., Sharp Corporation, Sabre Digital Creative Inc., Planar Systems Inc., Brady Corporation, Daktronics Inc., Prairie State Products Inc., Identity Holdings Inc., Visual Graphic Systems Inc., Marahrens Group of Companies, Mirazed Inc., SmartSign Systems, Sign Solutions USA Inc., Indianapolis Badge & Nameplate Co., First Sign Corporation, Madam Metalworks Inc., Sign Artist Inc., Shingokizai Co. Ltd., United Signs LLC, Houston Custom Metal Works Inc., Speed Fabrication Inc., James Printing & Signs Inc.

How Is This Market Segmenting?

The sign market is segmented by type, with categories including Traditional Billboards And Signs, Digital Billboards And Signs, and Other Sign. By application, the market is segmented into Indoor and Outdoor. Furthermore, the sign market is divided by end-user verticals like BFSI, Retail, Transportation and Logistics, Healthcare, and Other End-user Verticals.

Subsegments within these categories include Static Billboards, Painted Signs, Neon Signs within Traditional Billboards and Signs; LED Billboards, LCD Display Signs, Interactive Digital Displays within Digital Billboards and Signs and Custom Signage, Vehicle Wraps, Window Graphics within Other Signs.

Where Is The Sign Market Showing Growth?

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region boasted the largest share of the sign market in 2024, closely followed by Western Europe. However, the market spans various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. Countries like Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Bangladesh, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Hong Kong, New Zealand, USA, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, France, Germany, UK, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Russia, Czech Republic, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Iran, Turkey, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa are also extensively covered in the report.

