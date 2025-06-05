Nominations Now Open For The 2025 Africa Women Innovation And Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) Awards Honouring Africa's Women Entrepreneurs

MENAFN - African Press Organization) CAPE TOWN, South Africa, June 5, 2025/APO Group/ --

The Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) ( ) is pleased to announce the call for nominations for the 2025 edition of the prestigious AWIEF Awards.

As an award-winning pan-African women's economic empowerment organisation, AWIEF is committed to closing the gender gap by promoting and supporting women's entrepreneurship and leadership in business across Africa.

The AWIEF Awards recognise, honour, and celebrate outstanding women entrepreneurs and founders for their achievements and contributions to the continent's inclusive economic growth and sustainable development.

Nominees should be established women entrepreneurs who have demonstrated exceptional vision, leadership, innovation, and business success within their industries and sectors.

The winners of the 2025 AWIEF Awards will be announced and celebrated at a high-profile awards ceremony and gala dinner on 31 October 2025, as the grand finale of the AWIEF2025 Conference, taking place from 30 to 31 October 2025 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), Cape Town, South Africa.

Entries are now open in the following eight (8) categories:



Young Entrepreneur Award

Tech Entrepreneur Award

Agri Entrepreneur Award

Creative Industry Award

Empowerment Award

Energy Entrepreneur Award

Social Entrepreneur Award Lifetime Achievement Award

These awards spotlight women in Africa who are breaking barriers, building successful businesses, and transforming communities through innovative, sustainable, and impactful initiatives and solutions.

“The AWIEF Awards are not just about recognition – they are about empowering and amplifying the voices of women who are boldly shaping the future of Africa,” said Irene Ochem, Founder and CEO of AWIEF.

Eligibility

Nominees must be Africa-based women entrepreneurs, founders, or business leaders who have made significant contributions to economic growth and development.

Nomination Deadline

17 July 2025 at 11:59 CAT

How to Nominate

You can either self-nominate or nominate someone else you know.

Visit the nomination page at:Click on“Submit an entry”Register and create a profileComplete the nomination form (you may save and return to it at any time)Submit the final entry before the deadline

All entries will be reviewed and judged by an international panel of esteemed judges.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF).

For further enquiries, please contact:

...

