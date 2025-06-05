Airturn Launches Wearable Bluetooth Controller Designed For The Outdoors
Features Include:
-
Waterproof and Dustproof: Rated for full protection in wet and dusty conditions.
Wearable Design: Soft, adjustable strap with a slim, low-profile controller for comfortable, secure attachment.
Multi-Function Buttons: Control media, record video, take photos, or trigger voice assistants.
Universal Compatibility: Connects via Bluetooth 5 to iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows devices.
Long Battery Life: Up to 200 hours of continuous use on a single charge.
Adventure-Ready Build: Durable materials with tactile, glove-friendly buttons for use in extreme environments.
Long Range: Maintains connection up to 120 feet. Ideal for use around water and boats.
"The MAV was created for people on the move-those who want to capture a moment, skip a track, or stay in the flow without fumbling for their phone," said Matt Dobson, President of AirTurn. "It's a simple, powerful tool that keeps you focused on your adventure, while your phone is safely stowed away from the elements."
The AirTurn MAV is available now for $99 at .
For media inquiries, review samples, or additional information, contact:
Matt Dobson
President, AirTurn
888-247-1223
[email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
