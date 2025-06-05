Airturn Launches Wearable Bluetooth Controller Designed For The Outdoors

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Engineered for rugged environments, the MAV is designed to strap securely to your arm, backpack, or gear and lets users control music, take photos, start/stop recording, and more-all without reaching for their phone. Whether you're hiking a remote trail, carving down slopes, biking across town, or paddleboarding at sunrise, the MAV is built to keep you connected and in control.

Features Include:



Waterproof and Dustproof: Rated for full protection in wet and dusty conditions.

Wearable Design: Soft, adjustable strap with a slim, low-profile controller for comfortable, secure attachment.

Multi-Function Buttons: Control media, record video, take photos, or trigger voice assistants.

Universal Compatibility: Connects via Bluetooth 5 to iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows devices.

Long Battery Life: Up to 200 hours of continuous use on a single charge.

Adventure-Ready Build: Durable materials with tactile, glove-friendly buttons for use in extreme environments. Long Range: Maintains connection up to 120 feet. Ideal for use around water and boats.

"The MAV was created for people on the move-those who want to capture a moment, skip a track, or stay in the flow without fumbling for their phone," said Matt Dobson, President of AirTurn. "It's a simple, powerful tool that keeps you focused on your adventure, while your phone is safely stowed away from the elements."

The AirTurn MAV is available now for $99 at .

For media inquiries, review samples, or additional information, contact:

Matt Dobson

President, AirTurn

888-247-1223

[email protected]

