Immorta Bio's Anti-Aging Stem Cell Product Shows Superiority In Rheumatoid Arthritis In Preclinical Studies

Peer-Reviewed Paper Suggests Stem Cells May Correct Immune Abnormalities Associated with Aging and Autoimmunity

MIAMI, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Immorta Bio Inc., a scientific longevity company, announced today that it has published, in the Peer-Reviewed Journal of Stem Cell Research & Therapeutics, data demonstrating that intravenous injection of the Company's proprietary Personalized Mesenchymal Stem Cells (pMSC) successfully treats rheumatoid arthritis in the collagen-induced arthritis (CIA) model. In head-to-head preclinical comparisons, Immorta Bio's pMSC significantly outperformed standard bone marrow and umbilical cord derived MSCs in reducing arthritis scores and paw swelling, highlighting their enhanced immunomodulatory and regenerative potential.

The publication, a collaboration between Immorta Bio together with BioCentrium, Loma Linda University, and the Azimi Cardiovascular Institute, can be freely accessed here .

"Mesenchymal stem cells have been used in more than a thousand clinical trials with reports of efficacy in many degenerative conditions[1]," said Thomas Ichim, Ph.D, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Immorta Bio "Unfortunately, the maximum potential of these cells has not been realized due to a fundamental limitation: Autologous cells are aged and limited in number. Allogeneic (donor-derived) cells or tissues may be rejected."

Immorta Bio's patent-pending technologies call for the generation of autologous cells that are reprogrammed and "dedifferentiated" into pluripotent, immortal Personalized Regenerative Cells (PRC). PRC are then differentiated into age-specified, "young" pMSC. The efficacy of these cells in the CIA animal model of arthritis demonstrates the potential of the Company's longevity therapy in treating immune-mediated diseases of aging and ultimately aging itself.

Immorta Bio aims to significantly extend human lifespan through two innovative platforms:



StemCell RevivifyTM, a young autologous stem cell therapy that introduces an unlimited quantity of a patient's stem cells, revitalized to a youthful state using proprietary technology and SenoVaxTM, a senolytic immunotherapy that eliminates harmful senescent cells.

"Our SenoVaxTM and StemCell RevivifyTM platforms are focused on Treating Diseases of Aging and Treating Aging as DiseaseTM," said Boris N Reznik, Ph.D, Chairman and CEO of Immorta Bio. "SenoVaxTM is initially being developed as a treatment for lung cancer[2], which has been previously published in the peer-reviewed literature[3], as well as presented orally at the prestigious American Association of Immunologists meeting[4]. This new publication, showing the superior efficacy of our pMSC product in an age-related autoimmune disease model, is a strong testimony to the scientific validation and therapeutic potential of our longevity technologies."

Immorta Bio Inc., a scientific longevity company focused on "Treating Diseases of Aging and Treating Aging as DiseaseTM," leverages anti-aging technologies to tackle pressing medical challenges, from advanced cancers to other age-related conditions. To learn more about Immorta Bio's research initiatives, visit immortabio , LinkedIn and X .

