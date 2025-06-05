Motivational Roadmap For Entrepreneurs Featured In Librarybub Selection For June

LOS ANGELES, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bill Aulet explains that when it comes to entrepreneurship, the road never comes to an end. "You have to be continually running the entrepreneurial process and understanding who your customer is, what you can do for your customer, how they acquire the product, how you make money, how you scale the business. All these things are a never-ending cycle." In his book, Mastering the TPS Blueprint, serial entrepreneur Darius A. Ross describes how to keep going in that cycle. His keywords are timing, precision and synchronization. With that framework, Ross demonstrates how to break free from inherited limitations and push forward to establish a pattern of success.

LibraryBub is an industry first. Established in 2015, it works in conjunction with all major libraries. It is dedicated to making strong, mutual connections between indie and small-press authors and an extensive network of libraries. The core commitment of the LibraryBub service is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector. LibraryBub introduces thousands of librarians to bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. These books hold immense potential for enhancing the lives of their readers. Japanese entrepreneur Masayoshi Son remembers starting out in business. "For a year and a half, I did research and made business plans. While I prepared, I had no income. I spent money, I had a new baby. My wife was worried... everybody was worried. They asked me, 'What are you going to do? You spent years studying in the United States, and now you aren't doing anything.' I spent all my time just thinking and thinking, studying what to do. I went to the library and bookstores. I bought books, I read all kinds of materials to prepare for what I would do for the next 50 years." Librarians enable writers to make that kind of difference to people's lives, and LibraryBub CEO Alinka Rutkowska considers it a privilege to support them in that role.

Below is this month's selection by category.

FICTION

Literature & Fiction

Nine Days in Rome by Julian Gould ISBN: 978-1637350195

Mystery & Thriller

Zero Two Hundred Hours: a fact-based military thriller by Eric Wentz ISBN: 978-1637350553

NONFICTION

Biographies & Memoirs

Captain's Logbook: escaping nine to five for 24/7 by John De Silva ISBN: 978-1637350560

Business

Bridges to Leadership: vision, empowerment, strategy, people, action by Oded Agam ISBN: 978-1637351673

Click To Transform: digital transformation game plan for your business by Kevin L. Jackson ISBN: 978-1943386901

The Cybersecurity Spiral of Failure - and How To Break out of It by Jean-Christophe Gaillard ISBN: 978-1637352496

Designed to Win: what every business needs to know to go truly global (DHL's 50 years) by Po Chung ISBN: 978-1943386505

Habits of Success:what top entrepreneurs routinely do in business and in life by Christina Alva, Muhammad Arif Anis et al. ISBN: 978-1637350379

Luminary Leadership by Alinka Rutkowska, Fadwa Albawardi et al. ISBN: 978-1637352014

Mastering the TPS Blueprint: transforming trauma into triumph by Darius A. Ross ISBN: 979-8998713002

Multifamily Apartment Syndications by Chris Roberts ISBN: 978-1637352359

Persuasive Leadership: mastering the art of influence in business and in life by Alinka Rutkowska, Buster Arnwine et al. ISBN: 978-1637352595

7-Figure Minds: how to grow and lead a 7-figure business compiled by Alinka Rutkowska ISBN: 978-1637350072

Education

The Learning Revolution: AI's influence on intelligence and education by Sarah Chardonnens ISBN: 978-3952422076

Self-Help

Your True Power by Trissa Tismal-Capili ISBN: 978-1637353110

Children's

Tax and His Friends: the first lessons on tax education for your children by Maria Claudia Hoepers ISBN: 978-1637353165

LibraryBub's Alinka Rutkowska "is an octopus" in the opinion of writer Mike Oborn, having "one of those rare minds that radiates out in multiple directions, senses relationships, and begins assembling parts and pieces that fit together." The author of Toward Happier Choices says, "It may be that she belongs in that section of my book dedicated to exceptional people that have had a remarkable influence on my life."

Librarians are invited to sign up for LibraryBub at .

Independent publishers should go to to submit their books for consideration.

Media contact:

Alinka Rutkowska

[email protected]

SOURCE LibraryBub

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED