Omnicom Named World's Most Effective Holding Group In 2024 Effie Index®

NEW YORK, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom (NYSE: OMC ) has been named the Most Effective Holding Group in the 2024 Effie Index®, the leading global ranking of marketing effectiveness. This marks the second year in a row -- and third time in four years -- that Omnicom has earned this top honor.

Among Omnicom's agency networks, BBDO Worldwide ranked third and DDB Worldwide ranked fourth as the Most Effective Agency Networks. AlmapBBDO was named the Most Effective Agency Office globally for the second consecutive year.

Regionally, Omnicom was named the #1 Holding Group in Latin America, with BBDO Worldwide as the top agency network and AlmapBBDO as the top agency.

"As technology advances and consumer expectations shift, what it means to be effective in our industry keeps changing. Being recognized at the top of the Effie Index repeatedly shows how our people and agencies are staying ahead of the curve," said John Wren, Chairman and CEO, Omnicom. "I'm proud of their dedication and creativity, and grateful to everyone at Omnicom who works tirelessly to deliver meaningful results for our clients."

The Effie Index ranks the most effective agencies, marketers, brands, networks, and holding companies by analyzing finalist and winner data from Effie Awards competitions around the world. Announced annually, it is the most comprehensive global ranking of marketing effectiveness.

"The companies and agencies recognized in the Global Effie Index continue to set the standard for marketing effectiveness on a global scale," said Traci Alford, Global CEO of Effie Worldwide. "Earning a place on the Index is no small feat - it reflects a consistent ability to deliver work that drives real business impact. Omnicom has once again secured the #1 position for the second year in a row, an achievement that reflects a deep-rooted commitment to building a culture of effectiveness. Congratulations to all the networks and teams whose work continues to move our industry forward."

This ranking comes on the heels of several other 2024 industry accolades for Omnicom, including being named Holding Company of the Year by Gerety, MediaPost and WARC for its Effective 100 list.

To learn more about the 2024 Effie Index®, visit effieindex .

About Omnicom

Omnicom (NYSE: OMC ) is a leading provider of data-inspired, creative marketing and sales solutions. Omnicom's iconic agency brands are home to the industry's most innovative communications specialists who are focused on driving intelligent business outcomes for their clients. The company offers a wide range of services in advertising, strategic media planning and buying, precision marketing, retail and digital commerce, branding, experiential, public relations, healthcare marketing and other specialty marketing services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. For more information, visit .

About Effie Worldwide

Effie leads, inspires and champions the practice and practitioners of marketing effectiveness globally. We work across 130 markets to deliver smart leadership, applicable insights, and the largest, most prestigious marketing effectiveness awards in the world. Winning an Effie has been a globally recognized symbol of outstanding achievement for over 50 years. We recognize the most effective brands, marketers, and agencies globally, regionally, and locally through our coveted effectiveness rankings, the Effie Index. Our ambition is to equip marketers everywhere with the tools, knowledge, and inspiration they need to succeed.

SOURCE Omnicom Group Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED