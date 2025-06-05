A New Generation Of Renovators Is On The Rise: New CRAFTSMAN® Survey Finds, Despite Uncertainty, Younger Diyers Feel Confident, Motivated To Accomplish Home Improvement Projects This Year

To better understand how today's DIYers feel about taking on home renovation projects in 2025, the challenges they encounter and what ultimately drives them from one project to the next, CRAFTSMAN developed the Driven to DIY Report. The report highlights survey findings from 1,000 DIY enthusiasts, homeowners between the ages of 25 and 40 who have completed recent renovations or home improvement projects.

According to the survey results, a new wave of homeowners is choosing to renovate on their own terms. Whether motivated by a desire for creative freedom, budget restraints or the pride of hands-on accomplishment, more Millennials and Gen Zers are taking on projects themselves as a primary approach to home improvement.

"Today's DIYers are some of the most resilient and determined individuals out there," said Eric Bernstein, President and General Manager, CRAFTSMAN. "They power through the messy middle – whatever obstacles come their way – and get the job done. That grit doesn't just lead to a better space; it delivers something even more valuable: a real sense of pride and confidence that stays with them long after the project's done."

Respondents said they are entering 2025 with confidence and determination to take on their planned projects. However, more than four in 10 projects stall due to overestimating the skills, time and budget needed to complete a project.



Skills and Knowledge Gaps : When extra knowledge is needed, the modern DIYer turns to their digital and personal networks. YouTube remains the most popular learning tool (67%), followed by family members (45%) and friends (31%).

Tip : Before starting a new DIY project, research, research, research! Review video tutorials, articles and more from trusted resources to learn the right techniques, processes and safety precautions.



Time Management : In the planning phase, 38% say they drastically underestimate how long a project will take, while 35% find themselves unexpectedly taking on additional work once they begin. When DIYers need assistance throughout the project, most (84%) enlist the help of family and friends.

Tip : Avoid building a project timeline around a big event or holiday to allow for ample time if unforeseen issues or delays arise.

Budgeting: Thirty-four percent say estimating costs is the hardest part. When trips to the store for another part or tool start stacking up, many homeowners find themselves spending more than anticipated.

Tip: A good rule of thumb is to build in an additional 10-20% of the total project budget to account for unexpected costs.

But being stalled doesn't stop these DIY enthusiasts. According to the CRAFTSMAN survey, respondents believe they can overcome their obstacles, and more often than not, they do – with only 2% of projects ever left totally abandoned.

In fact, 67% of DIYers say that a sense of accomplishment and pride is what pushes them to finish their projects, even when challenges pop up. That feeling becomes fuel for what comes next: once a project is completed, 65% feel motivated to begin another project, and 59% are ready to tackle something bigger and more complex than before.

In April 2025, CRAFTSMAN launched BUILD ONTM and its What You Build Builds You campaign. BUILD ONTM captures the DIY journey and how, through that journey, DIYers overcome challenges and celebrate successes, urging them on to the next project with confidence. Through it all, CRAFTSMAN is there with the right tools and solutions to help get the job done.

To access the full Driven to DIY Report and learn more about homeowners' 2025 project priorities and more, click here .

About the Survey

Stanley Black & Decker commissioned an online survey of 1,000 adults throughout the United States. The makeup of the sample is representative of 25- to 40-year-old homeowners taking on DIY projects in 2025, compiling data on nearly 8,000 completed and planned projects. The survey fielding took place between April 1-11, 2025. A sample size of 1,000 provides a confidence level of 95%, ±3%.

