Cubavera Celebrates Father Figures With In-Store Embroidery Experience

On June 7, 13, and 14, from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM, guests can enjoy a complimentary custom embroidery service with any $75 purchase. Members of the Cubavera Good Life loyalty program receive the service with no minimum purchase. Not a member? Join today and unlock exclusive year-round perks.

"A gift from Cubavera is like no other," said Adriana Essenfeld, Director of Hispanic Marketing. "Our 100% linen and linen-blend pieces-including guayaberas, Travel SelectTM shirts, and relaxed suits -are perfect summer staples."

Guests will be able to personalize Cubavera garments-such as linen shirts and guayaberas-with initials, creating thoughtful, elevated gifts. These versatile pieces can be dressed up or down with ease, making them ideal for Father's Day, summer weddings, or getaways to destinations across Mexico and Europe.

The event is expected to welcome 20 leading Latin influencers who will showcase their signature style, customize their own Cubavera pieces, and mingle with guests. RSVP here .

If you are unable to visit the store, you can shop online at cubavera from the Father's Day Gift Guide . Guayaberas start at $29.99, and you can get 2 polos for $30-a great deal for those shopping for high-quality gifts on a budget.

Whether you're honoring your papá, abuelo, mentor, guía, or tío, Cubavera invites you to make this Father's Day unforgettable-with a gift as timeless and distinguished as he is.

Cubavera offers Latin-inspired men's fashion rooted in joy, heritage, and effortless style. A part of Perry Ellis International, Cubavera celebrates cultural traditions with a modern twist through its iconic Guayaberas, relaxed polos, and casual shirts. The brand brings people together through clothing that reflects vibrant family values, timeless design, and everyday sophistication.

SOURCE Cubavera