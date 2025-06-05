Second Avenue Capital Partners Announces Leadership Promotions Founding Team Expands Roles

We're well-positioned to expand our reach while staying true to the principles that have guided us from the beginning.



Michael Sullivan , Founding Member – Head of Originations and Corporate Growth

Mark Gallivan , Founding Member – Head of Investments and Operations

Andrew Prunier , Founding Member – Head of Portfolio Team and Strategy Michael Russell , Head of Deal Execution

Post thi

While these new roles strengthen SACP's operational leadership, Aaron Miller, President and Managing Partner of SB360 Holdings , will continue to lead all SB360 verticals, providing active oversight and strategic direction across the entire organization. He will also continue to identify synergistic opportunities across the broader Schottenstein platform.

These leaders have been instrumental since the firm's inception - developed in partnership with the Miller and Schottenstein families - and have helped shape SACP into a leading provider of flexible capital solutions across the retail and consumer sectors.

The transition is supported by SACP's experienced and dedicated team. Many team members have been with the firm since its founding and bring deep expertise in lending, underwriting, capital allocation, and relationship management - capabilities that remain central to the firm's performance and reputation.

"The platform we built at SACP was always rooted in partnership and precision," said Aaron Miller, President and Managing Partner of SB360 Holdings. "Andrew, Michael, and Mark have been with us since day one, and their contributions to our success are immeasurable. Mike Russell, who has been with us for several years, is also a vital part of SACP, and he will continue to enhance our business in the future. I'll continue working directly with them to drive growth and ensure we remain focused on serving our borrowers with speed, flexibility, and insight."

"The team now stepping into expanded roles has been core to that vision from the beginning, and I'm confident they'll continue to lead with integrity, creativity, and discipline."

The broader SACP and SB360 team remains a cornerstone of the organization's strength. With expertise spanning underwriting, credit, collateral monitoring, and operations, the team brings a collaborative, borrower-first approach that continues to differentiate the firm.

"We're proud of what we've all built together," said Joseph Schottenstein. "With Aaron's continued leadership and the strength of our lending team, we're well-positioned to expand our reach while staying true to the principles that have guided us from the beginning."

Sharing his thoughts on his retirement and the transition, Chris O'Connor said, "Leading SACP has been one of the most rewarding chapters of my career. I'm proud of what we've accomplished and have complete confidence in Andrew, Michael, Mark, and Mike as they take on expanded roles. The firm's future is in excellent hands."

Second Avenue Capital Partners remains steadfast in its founding principles: partnership-driven lending, disciplined execution, and creative capital solutions that meet the evolving needs of middle-market borrowers.

About Second Avenue Capital Partners – Second Avenue Capital Partners, LLC, specializes in asset-based loans for the broader retail and consumer products industry. Serving middle-market companies, SACP leverages the experience of retail operators, product merchants, and lenders to deliver customized capital solutions. A unique merchant perspective allows SACP to recognize and unlock value in assets other capital providers often overlook or do not understand. The firm's tailored financial solutions are a vital resource for clients seeking capital to effectuate strategy and achieve financial objectives. Learn more at sacp .

SOURCE Second Avenue Capital Partners, LLC