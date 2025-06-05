Correction: Verkkokauppa Oyj - Managers' Transactions Samuli Seppälä

Oyj MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 05 June 2025 at 15:00 EEST

Correction to the stock exchange release published on 4 June 2025 at 14:00 EEST regarding managers' transactions. The original notification incorrectly reported aggregated transaction information as transaction details. Below is the corrected notification in its entirety.

Oyj has received a notification from Samuli Seppälä, Oyj's Board member, of a transaction made with Oyj's financial instrument, according to the Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation. Detailed information about the transaction is given hereunder.

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Samuli Seppälä

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Oyj

LEI: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75

Notification type: AMENDMENT

Reference number: 110905/4/4

Amendment comment:

The original notification incorrectly reported aggregated transaction information as transaction details. The transaction details have been corrected in this notification.

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-06-03

Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE LIIKETOIMET (XOFF)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 2.73 EUR

(2): Volume: 56 Unit price: 2.72 EUR

(3): Volume: 545 Unit price: 2.72 EUR

(4): Volume: 1362 Unit price: 2.72 EUR

(5): Volume: 257 Unit price: 2.73 EUR

(6): Volume: 448 Unit price: 2.72 EUR

(7): Volume: 672 Unit price: 2.72 EUR

(8): Volume: 517 Unit price: 2.72 EUR

(9): Volume: 292 Unit price: 2.725 EUR

Aggregated transactions (9):

Volume: 5149 Volume weighted average price: 2.72272 EUR

Oyj

More information:

Klaus Korhonen, Head of Legal

...

Tel. +358 50 32 555 28

is an e-commerce pioneer that stands passionately on the customer's side. accelerates the transition of commerce to online with Finland's fastest deliveries and ultimate convenience. The company leads the way by offering one-hour deliveries to more than 1.7 million customers, a winning assortment and probably always cheaper prices. Every day, the company strives to find more streamlined ways to surpass its customers ́ expectations and to create a new norm for buying and owning.

was founded in 1992 and has been online since day one. The company's revenue in 2024 was EUR 468 million and it employs around 600 people. is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.