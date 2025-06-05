Annovis To Host Webinar And Live Q&A On June 24, 2025
Webcast Details
- Date: June 24, 2025 Time: 4:30 PM EDT Registration: Click here to register
During the webcast, Dr. Maccecchini will share progress on the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 trial in early AD, the FDA's feedback on the continued development of the PD program, and other key initiatives. The event will feature a brief presentation followed by a live Q&A session, offering attendees the opportunity to engage directly with the Company's CEO.
The webcast is open to shareholders, patients, investigators, and all interested parties eager to learn more about Annovis' current work and future direction. Attendees are encouraged to submit questions in advance by emailing ... .
About Annovis
Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Annovis is dedicated to addressing neurodegeneration in diseases such as AD and PD. The company's innovative approach targets multiple neurotoxic proteins, aiming to restore brain function and improve the quality of life for patients. For more information, visit and follow us on LinkedIn , YouTube , and X .
Investor Alerts
Interested investors and shareholders are encouraged to sign up for press releases and industry updates by registering for Email Alerts at Additionally, we invite you to explore our updated investor website, which provides comprehensive access to company news, financial reports, and other key information.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to the Company's clinical trials, including patient enrollment, the efficacy and safety of Buntanetap, and expected outcomes. Actual results may differ due to various risks and uncertainties, including those outlined in the Company's SEC filings under“Risk Factors” in its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.
Contact Information:
Annovis Bio Inc.
101 Lindenwood Drive
Suite 225
Malvern, PA 19355
Investor Contact:
Alexander Morin, Ph.D.
Director, Strategic Communications
Annovis Bio
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
CommentsNo comment