Mobile Money Global Strategic Business Report 2024-2025 & 2030 - Expansion Of Mobile Network Operator Wallets Throws The Spotlight On Agent-Led Cash-In/Cash-Out Ecosystems
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|373
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$14.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$60.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|27.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights World Market Trajectories Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession Mobile Money - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increasing Financial Inclusion Initiatives in Developing Regions Drive Adoption of Mobile Money Services Expansion of Mobile Network Operator Wallets Throws the Spotlight on Agent-Led Cash-In/Cash-Out Ecosystems Growth in Digital Remittances and Cross-Border Peer Transfers Strengthens Use of Mobile Money Platforms Surge in Micro-Transactions and Daily Wage Payments Spurs Wallet Integration in Informal Economies Regulatory Approvals for Mobile-Based KYC and e-KYC Accelerate Account Activation Across Populations Use of USSD and Offline Wallet Access Solutions Expands Financial Reach in Low-Connectivity Zones Partnerships Between Banks and Telcos Support Interoperability Across Mobile Money Platforms Rise in Digital Subsidy and Social Security Payouts Fuels Government-to-Person (G2P) Payment Adoption Growth in Mobile Utility Payments, Tax Collections, and School Fees Strengthens Everyday Use Cases Emergence of Merchant Acceptance Networks Drives Small Business Onboarding and Usage Frequency Advancements in Digital Identity and Biometric Authentication Enhance Security and Fraud Protection Expansion of QR Code and NFC Payment Interfaces Drives Mobile Money Penetration in Retail Integration With Microinsurance and Nano-Credit Services Expands Value-Added Financial Offerings Increased Adoption of App-Based Lending Models Supports Credit Scoring Through Mobile Transaction History Use of Mobile Money Platforms in Agricultural Value Chains Enhances Rural Financial Resilience Global Development Bank Support for Mobile Finance Infrastructure Strengthens Policy-Level Interventions Launch of Cross-Network Payment Hubs and Regional Interoperability Agreements Spurs Market Expansion Rise in Mobile Money-Enabled Savings and Investment Products Broadens Wallet Stickiness Focus on Transaction Fee Reduction and Real-Time Settlement Strengthens Competitive Positioning Innovations in Agent Liquidity Management and Digital Float Optimization Drive Operational Scalability
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS: Some of the 34 companies featured in this report
- ACE Money Transfer Airtel Money Alipay (Ant Group) Apple Inc. bKash Limited GCash (Mynt) Google Pay JazzCash M-Pesa (Vodafone Group) MTN Mobile Money Orange Money Paga PayPal Holdings, Inc. Revolut Ltd. Smiles Mobile Remittance Square, Inc. (Block, Inc.) TrueMoney Venmo (PayPal, Inc.) WeChat Pay (Tencent) WorldRemit
