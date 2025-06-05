Dr. Allison Fleming Of Align Chiropractic Shares Why Core Strength Is Essential For A Healthy Spine In Hellonation Magazine

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What is the missing link between spinal health and daily movement that many people overlook? Dr. Allison Fleming of Align Chiropractic in Rochester, New York, explains that it often comes down to one thing: core strength. In HelloNation Magazine , Dr. Fleming outlines why strengthening the body's deep core muscles plays a critical role in maintaining spinal alignment and preventing chronic back pain.

According to Dr. Fleming, the core involves far more than just visible abdominal muscles. Deeper stabilizing muscles like the transverse abdominis, multifidus, diaphragm, and pelvic floor work together to form a supportive structure that protects the spine. When this internal support system is engaged, it distributes force efficiently, reducing stress on spinal discs, joints, and ligaments. Without proper core activation, everyday movements like sitting, lifting, or twisting can lead to overcompensation and strain, contributing to conditions such as degenerative disc disease or chronic lower back pain.

The article emphasizes that core weakness is a frequent but often unrecognized contributor to back discomfort. Simple rehabilitation exercises-including bird-dogs, side planks, dead bugs, and pelvic tilts-can effectively target these deep muscles and enhance spinal control when performed with proper form. These foundational movements are commonly used in both chiropractic care and physical therapy settings to support posture and injury prevention.

Dr. Fleming encourages individuals not to treat spinal health in isolation. Strengthening the core is not just about fitness-it is a necessary component of long-term back health and pain reduction. To learn more, read the full article, Why Core Strength Matters More Than You Think for a Healthy Spine , in HelloNation Magazine.

