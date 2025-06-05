Contractor Jeff Phair Of Phair Excavation Shares Expertise On Pond Construction In Hellonation Magazine
According to the article, site evaluation is the most critical first step in pond construction. Soil type can determine whether water will naturally hold or require a liner, and overlooking this factor can result in a pond that fails to retain water. Phair also emphasizes that understanding the topography and water flow across the property helps prevent problems like overflow or erosion during heavy rain. Proper grading, drainage planning, and equipment access are key to maintaining a pond's long-term performance. With careful preparation and construction, a well-built pond enhances landscaping, supports wildlife, and manages stormwater effectively for years to come.
The article, What to Know Before You Dig: Planning a Pond on Your Property , provides essential advice for rural property owners interested in building a lasting and functional water feature.
About HelloNation
HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative“edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.
