Contractor Jeff Phair Of Phair Excavation Shares Expertise On Pond Construction In Hellonation Magazine

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ARCADE, N.Y., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What should property owners consider before digging a pond on their land? In an expert feature published by HelloNation Magazine , Jeff Phair of Phair Excavation, Inc outlines the essential steps homeowners must take to ensure their pond project supports water retention, promotes environmental health, and avoids costly mistakes.

According to the article, site evaluation is the most critical first step in pond construction. Soil type can determine whether water will naturally hold or require a liner, and overlooking this factor can result in a pond that fails to retain water. Phair also emphasizes that understanding the topography and water flow across the property helps prevent problems like overflow or erosion during heavy rain. Proper grading, drainage planning, and equipment access are key to maintaining a pond's long-term performance. With careful preparation and construction, a well-built pond enhances landscaping, supports wildlife, and manages stormwater effectively for years to come.

The article, What to Know Before You Dig: Planning a Pond on Your Property , provides essential advice for rural property owners interested in building a lasting and functional water feature.

