Title: YU2SHINE Announces Valeriia Hearn As Official CONNECT Me Coach, Expanding Holistic Healing Programs

Valeriia Hearn

YU2SHINE

Blending Ancient Wisdom with Modern Science, Hearn Offers Free mE EFTTM Classes and Complimentary Discovery Sessions to Empower Emotional Freedom

- Valeriia HearnBURKE, VA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- YU2SHINE , a leading platform for transformational coaching and conscious empowerment, is proud to announce Valeriia Hearn as its official CONNECT mE Coach. Known for her intuitive wisdom, holistic approach, and heart-led methodology, Hearn brings her signature Free mE EFT TM classes and 1:1 discovery sessions to the YU2SHINE community and beyond.This appointment reinforces YU2SHINE's mission to foster reconnection-to self, others, and the universe-through conscious coaching, intuitive energy work, and holistic modalities."Valeriia embodies the heart of what CONNECT mE stands for: transformation through reconnection,” says Victoria Rader, founder of YU2SHINE. "We are thrilled to support her work and expand our offerings with her powerful presence and healing techniques."About Free mE EFTTMDeveloped as a next-generation emotional release method, Free mE EFTTM combines:Classic Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT/tapping).Heart installation (a missing link in traditional EFT).Breathwork, visualization, and energy work.This integrated method supports emotional, mental, and energetic reset-helping participants release trauma, manage stress, and reconnect with their authentic self.Valeriia Hearn – Credentials & Approach along with fluent in Ukrainian, Russian and English.Valeriia draws from both ancient wisdom and cutting-edge science. She is:A Certified Free mE EFTTM Instructor, ThetaHealingInstructor' Herbalist Health Coach & Holistic Health Practitioner' Certified Trauma-Informed Hypnotherapist' Quantum Touch Practitioner, and a Doctor of Natural Medicine (in training)Having personally healed from chronic Lyme disease, Valeriia is deeply passionate about guiding others toward holistic healing and emotional empowerment.

Phil McClure

CMO, YU2SHINE

+1 252-423-6314

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.