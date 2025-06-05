The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Global Zinc Market Outlook 2025-2034: Growth Drivers, Share, And Trends

The Business Research Company 's Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

What Does The Global Zinc Market Look Like?

The zinc market size has grown significantly in recent years. It has been reported that the zinc market will surge from $28.82 billion in 2024 to $31.15 billion in 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.1%. This growth in the historic period can primarily be ascribed to the rising use of galvanization in construction, the expanding auto industry, proliferation in batteries and alloys, and the increasing demand in healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors, and for metal coatings and protection.

What Is Expected To Drive The Zinc Market Growth?

The zinc market is pegged for a robust growth spurt in the next few years, with projections reaching $41.76 billion in 2029, recording a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.6%. The growth in this forecast period is attributed to a rise in infrastructure development and construction, a surge in renewable energy storage, a burgeoning number of electric vehicles EVs and transportation, significant health and wellness trends, and the global economic recovery. Trends dominating the forecast period include a shift towards zinc as a dietary supplement, market expansion in developing regions, zinc alloy applications in various manufacturing sectors, initiatives aimed at recycling zinc, and a popularity of zinc-infused health and wellness products.

How Do Construction Activities Link To The Zinc Market?

With construction activities continuously on the rise, the zinc market is poised to accelerate. Construction activities, referring to a broad spectrum of tasks, processes, and operations involved in building structures, infrastructure, or facilities, fuel the demand for zinc. Zinc is inherently used in such activities as a sacrificial metal, corroding preferentially to steel, thus protecting it from rust and extending its lifespan by decades. This property of zinc has made it a crucial component in elements such as roofing, cladding, gutters, and piping.

Who Are The Major Companies Operating In The Zinc Market?

The zinc market is driven by major companies such as Glencore plc, Jiangxi Copper Corporation, Hechi Jinchuan Group Co. Ltd., Zijin Mining Group Co. Ltd., Tongling Nonferrous Metals Group Holding Co. Ltd., Vedanta Resources plc, Teck Resources Limited, Boliden AB, Korea Zinc Company Ltd., Hindustan Zinc Limited, Kaz Minerals plc, Boliden AB, Chihong Zinc & Cadmium Co. Ltd., Hudbay Minerals Inc., Jinchuan Group, Yunnan Yunxi Zinc Industry Group Co. Ltd., MMG Limited, Tevali Mining, China Nonferrous Metal Corporation, Nyrstar NV, Hunan Nonferrous Metals Corporation, and Ivanhoe Mines Limited.

What Emerging Industry Trends Can We Expect?

Major companies operating in the zinc market are concentrating on developing innovative solutions such as zinc-based battery technology. This technology revolves around the design and utilization of batteries that incorporate zinc as a chief component in their construction and electrochemical processes.

How Is The Zinc Market Segmented?

The comprehensive segmentation of the zinc market is as follows –

1 By Type: Construction, Transport, Consumer Goods, Electrical Appliances, And General Engineering

2 By Mining Type: Underground Mining, Surface Mining

Subsegments:

1 By Construction: Galvanized Steel, Zinc Coatings

2 By Transport: Automotive Components, Aerospace Applications

3 By Consumer Goods: Household Appliances, Zinc-Based Batteries

4 By Electrical Appliances: Wiring And Connectors, Electronic Components

5 By General Engineering: Mechanical Parts, Corrosion Resistance Applications

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Zinc Market?

Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in the zinc market in 2024. The regions covered in the report encompass Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa, covering countries such as Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Bangladesh, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Hong Kong, New Zealand, USA, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, France, Germany, UK, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Russia, Czech Republic, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Iran, Turkey, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa.

