Global Berry Market: Key Trends, Market Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast For 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Is The Projected Market Size Of The Berry Market?

The global berry market size has seen robust growth in the recent past. It is expected to grow from $25.61 billion in 2024 to approximately $26.91 billion in 2025, signifying a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.1%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to rising consumer awareness of health benefits, burgeoning demand for superfoods, increased availability of fresh berries due to improved supply chains, advancements in cultivation techniques, expanding berry farming in untapped regions, a spike in the consumption of organic products, and a rising trend of incorporating berries into functional foods and beverages.

What Is The Future Outlook For The Berry Market Size?

The future seems promising for the berry market, which is set to see steady growth over the next few years. By 2029, the market may exceed $32.43 billion at a CAGR of 4.8%. The growth during the forecast period will likely be fuelled by the expansion of plant-based diets, increasing demand for natural ingredients in processed foods, innovative packaging and shelf-life extension of berries, rising interest in sustainable farming practices, preference for antioxidant-rich foods, the proliferation of e-commerce platforms for fresh produce, and the growing use of berries in nutraceuticals.

What Is Propelling The Berry Market Growth?

One of the major trends to look forward to includes the burgeoning popularity of organic and regenerative farming, the increasing demand for exotic berry varieties like açai and goji, rising consumption of berries in snack bars and smoothies, the use of berries in plant-based meat alternatives, the innovation of functional beverages using berry extracts, a surge in demand for zero-waste products, and the evolution of berry-based supplements and skincare products.

The above trends, coupled with the expansion in the food and beverage industry, are expected to thrust the berry market forward in the future. The food and beverage industry, which involves the processing, packaging, and distribution of food and drink products, is expanding due to rising global populations, urbanization, changing dietary habits, and increasing demand for convenience foods. Health-conscious trends and innovations in product offerings also contribute to the industry's expansion. Berries, with their natural sweetness, vibrant colors, and rich nutrient content, are popular ingredients in food and beverages. They significantly enhance the flavor, nutritional value, and appeal of smoothies, juices, snacks, and desserts.

Who Are The Significant Players In The Berry Market Scenario?

Key players in the berry market, such as Dole Food Company Inc., Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., Grimmway Farms LLC, Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc., Driscoll's Inc., Sunkist Growers Inc., Wyman's of Maine Inc., Wish Farms Inc., California Giant Berry Farms Inc., Naturipe Farms LLC, Sun Belle Inc., North Bay Produce Inc., Red Jacket Orchards LLC, Oregon Berry Packing Inc., Berry Patch Farms LLC, Pine Tree Apple Orchard LLC, The Berry Company LLC, Blueberry Hill Farm LLC, Sweet Valley Farms LLC, Green Valley Farms Inc., and Spring Hill Farm Inc., have played a significant role in the market's growth. They are now focusing on releasing innovative products, such as snack lines, to cater to consumer's demand for healthy and convenient fast food options.

What Is The Sectional Segmentation Of The Berry Market?

The global berry market is segmented by type into Strawberry, Blueberry, Cranberry, Raspberry, and Other Types. Further, based on nature, it is divided into Organic and Conventional varieties. The packaging types include Pouches, Glass Jar, Tin, Bulk, and Other Packaging Types. The distribution channels are Direct and Indirect. Furthermore, the market finds applications in Food and Beverages, Personal Care, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals and Dietary Supplements, among others.

What Does The Regional Landscape Of The Berry Market Look Like?

In 2024, North America emerged as the largest region in the berry market. However, the report provides a detailed market analysis for regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa, with country-specific focus on Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, and Italy.

