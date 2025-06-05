New Tree Tribute Program Launches For Families Requiring Probate And Guardianship Bonds

ProbateCourtBond - Your trusted source for probate and fiduciary surety bonds.

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ProbateCourtBond to Offer Living Memorials at No Cost to ClientsProbateCourtBond, the platform for fiduciary bonds operated by Nagashima Pavarini, Ltd., is preparing to launch a unique initiative that adds a personal, lasting tribute to each bond it helps fulfill. Beginning later this summer, a tree will be planted in memory or in honor of the individual named in every qualifying probate or guardianship bond.Each tree will be planted through a certified 501(c)(3) nonprofit reforestation partner, with clients receiving a personalized Certificate of Planting and the option to be listed in a public tribute directory at FinalGoodbye. There is no cost to the family or fiduciary.The program, titled A Tree for Every Bond, A Tribute for Every LifeTM, is being developed as part of the company's broader mission to support families navigating difficult estate transitions with both practical and meaningful resources."Bonding is often seen as just a legal formality," said company founder Phil Pavarini. "But we know these moments are emotional, deeply personal, and often overwhelming. Planting a tree in someone's memory or honor is a small gesture, but it creates something lasting. That's the kind of legacy we're proud to help leave behind."This memorial tree initiative will be available to clients in licensed states and is expected to go live in phases beginning summer 2025. More details will be posted soon at:The public tribute registry will allow families to search and share memorial tree listings by name, date, and planting region.About ProbateCourtBond / Nagashima Pavarini, Ltd.Nagashima Pavarini, Ltd., based in Cleveland, Ohio, operates ProbateCourtBond, a national referral website that connects attorneys, families, fiduciaries, and courts with licensed surety bond agents. Bond applications in Arizona, Florida, Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio are handled directly by the company's licensed agents. Referrals in other states are directed to qualified surety partners. The company is veteran-owned and managed.

