Khushbu Sundar Thanks Mani Ratnam For Not Missing Out Her Daughter's Name In Thug Life's Credits
.The actress, who shared about how proud and delighted she was to watch her daughter Ananditha Sundar's name being listed in the credits of director Mani Ratnam's 'Thug Life', pointed out that her daughter Anandita Sundar had worked as an assitant director for a brief period in the project before suffering an ankle fracture.
Taking to her Instagram account to pen a post on how proud she felt as a mother, Khushbu Sundar, who herself is a producer, wrote, "As a parent, it fills me with immese pride to see my daughter's name in a Mani Ratnam film as his disciple. She assisted for a short time as she couldnt continue due her ankle fracture. But the knowledge she has gathered and what she has learned from Mani Sir is sure to last a life time. The experience was indeed enriching. Thank you Sir for your large heart and not missing her name out in the credits."
However, her daughter Anandita playfully responded to her mother's post, saying "Telling the world how clumsy I am."
On Wednesday, Khushbu had penned a cryptic post under the title 'Life Lessons'. The post seemed to be advice for someone in particular. However, it was not clear for whom the post was penned.
Khushbu's post read, "They say karma is a bitch, and it's relentless-it strikes back with thunderous force. When you're selfish, when you wound and scar others, you wander from the path of true meaning and love. Life isn't about inflicting pain; it's about lifting others, not dragging them down.
"Embrace darkness and egoism, and karma ensures you're hit hardest at the worst time. At the gates of hell, you confront the echoes of your cruelty, the goodness of those you've harmed amplifying your isolation. In that moment, karma offers no reprieve-you're destined to burn in the chaos you created, feeling every fiery consequence of your choices. Reflect before it's too late - don't let karma become your reckoning."
