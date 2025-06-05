NHRC Takes Suo Moto Cognisance Of Alleged MP Police Assault On Two Journalists
The apex human rights body issued a notice to the Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP), and called for a detailed report in the matter within two weeks.
Taking note of a press release issued by the Press Club of India, the NHRC said that the contents of the press release, if true, raise a serious violation of the human rights of the victim journalists.
The Supreme Court is already seized of the petition filed by journalists Shashikant Jatav and Amarkant Singh Chouhan, allegedly facing grave threats to their lives and liberty from the Bhind police.
On Wednesday, a bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and Satish Chandra Sharma issued notice on their plea but declined to pass any interim order protecting them from any coercive action.
The Justice Karol-led Bench remarked that before passing any interim order, the facts should be brought by the Madhya Pradesh government as well.
"Suppose you commit a crime like murder, can we grant you no coercive action order? We don't know what crime has been registered against you," remarked the apex court, asking the petitioners' counsel to add Bhind's Superintendent of Police as a party to the petition.
Their plea would be heard next on Monday (June 9).
The duo claimed that they were forced to flee their hometown due to the intensity of these threats after they exposed“illegal” sand mining in the Chambal river, allegedly carried out with the support of local police.
In their writ petition filed before the top court, the petitioners named IPS officer Asit Yadav and his subordinates as key perpetrators of the abuse, claiming that the targeting is retaliatory, stemming from their investigative work.
They alleged custodial assault, caste-based abuse, kidnapping, and continued harassment by the Bhind police.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
CommentsNo comment