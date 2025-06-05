Archer In Contention To Play For England From Second Test Against India, Says Wright
Archer hasn't played red-ball cricket for four years due to multiple injuries in elbow and back. He was set to make a red-ball comeback for England Lions in their series against India A, but a thumb injury picked while fielding for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025 has kept him out of action.
"Jof's also trucking along really well actually. The plan is for him to play a few second-team games, loading up in the second team for Sussex. Then the idea for him is to play for Sussex against Durham during the first Test (when it begins in Leeds on June 20)."
"Then if all things go well, fingers crossed, he should be available for the second Test. Like anything with all these bowlers, he's got to keep ticking things off everyday with no setbacks. But, if all goes well and he gets through that Durham game, then he's available potentially for selection for that second Test," said Wright to reporters after England's squad for the first Test was announced on Thursday.
England are also without Mark Wood and Olly Stone, who are on the path to recovery from knee injuries. Wright revealed that Wood has started to return to light training and could be back for England later in the Test series if his recovery continues to be on the right path.
"I think Woody's now started bowling just lightly, to be honest. He's just off a few paces, but that's been a great sign. So, he's on the road to recovery. I think he's more long-term, if we can get him back, he might have an option for the fourth or fifth Test."
"But again, each day it's ticking off each box and making sure he's OK. But he's trucking on well and same with Stoney. So, we are starting to get boys back, but they're still further away than right now. But it would be nice having those options back as well," he added.
Wright signed off by saying that batting all-rounder Jacob Bethell, who made a fine 82 in the first ODI against the West Indies and shined with the bat in debut Test series in New Zealand last year, is also in contention for selection in the playing eleven for the series opener against India, though a final call is yet to be made.
“He's very close to (making the side), it's a great option to have, isn't it? What a talent we all see in him. When we get up to Leeds we'll have good discussions and look to announce it a few days out from the Test.”
