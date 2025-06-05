403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
America's Velvet Rope: Trump's $1,000 Visa Proposal Monetizes Nation's Top-Destination Status
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Donald Trump's administration is moving to position the United States as the world's most exclusive travel destination, treating entry as a premium experience akin to first class on an airline.
According to an internal State Department memo, the administration plans to introduce a $1,000“fast-track” fee for tourists and other non-immigrant visa applicants who want to jump the line for interviews.
This fee would be on top of the standard $185 processing charge already required for all non-immigrant visas. The proposal reflects Trump 's understanding of America's global appeal and the willingness of millions to pay for access.
U.S. Visa Policy Shift
In 2023, the U.S. issued 10.4 million non-immigrant visas, including 5.9 million for tourists. The plan would allow those who can afford it to move to the front, much like airline passengers who pay extra for business or first class.
This approach treats U.S. entry as a privilege for those willing to pay a premium, reinforcing the country's image as an exclusive destination.
State Department lawyers have warned that charging more than the service's actual cost could violate Supreme Court precedent, creating legal risks that could derail the plan.
Still, the administration sees an opportunity to monetize America's status, much as luxury brands do with exclusive clubs and services. Industry forecasts show international travel spending in the U.S. is set to drop by 7% in 2025, due to political polarization and a strong dollar.
The premium fee could help offset this decline by extracting more revenue from those who see America as a must-visit destination.
Trump's approach signals a shift from open access to a more mercantile model, where entry is a commodity and the ability to pay determines the speed of service.
This move raises questions about fairness and access, but it also reveals a business-minded strategy: if America is the world's top club, entry comes at a price.
According to an internal State Department memo, the administration plans to introduce a $1,000“fast-track” fee for tourists and other non-immigrant visa applicants who want to jump the line for interviews.
This fee would be on top of the standard $185 processing charge already required for all non-immigrant visas. The proposal reflects Trump 's understanding of America's global appeal and the willingness of millions to pay for access.
U.S. Visa Policy Shift
In 2023, the U.S. issued 10.4 million non-immigrant visas, including 5.9 million for tourists. The plan would allow those who can afford it to move to the front, much like airline passengers who pay extra for business or first class.
This approach treats U.S. entry as a privilege for those willing to pay a premium, reinforcing the country's image as an exclusive destination.
State Department lawyers have warned that charging more than the service's actual cost could violate Supreme Court precedent, creating legal risks that could derail the plan.
Still, the administration sees an opportunity to monetize America's status, much as luxury brands do with exclusive clubs and services. Industry forecasts show international travel spending in the U.S. is set to drop by 7% in 2025, due to political polarization and a strong dollar.
The premium fee could help offset this decline by extracting more revenue from those who see America as a must-visit destination.
Trump's approach signals a shift from open access to a more mercantile model, where entry is a commodity and the ability to pay determines the speed of service.
This move raises questions about fairness and access, but it also reveals a business-minded strategy: if America is the world's top club, entry comes at a price.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Everstake Secures SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 & GDPR Compliance To Strengthen Institutional-Grade Security
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
CommentsNo comment