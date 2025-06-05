403
Ecuador's Bond Surge Signals Market Bet On Fiscal Reform
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Ecuador's sovereign bonds outperformed all other emerging market peers this week after Finance Minister Sariha Moya announced the country's intention to return to global debt markets in 2026, backed by guarantees from multilateral lenders.
This news, confirmed by government statements and market data, caused a sharp rally in Ecuador's bonds, with the 2030 note rising by 3.4 cents to 80.655 cents on the dollar and the 2035 bond climbing by 3.25 cents to 65.41.
Despite this surge, Ecuador's international bonds still yield 14% or more, reflecting high perceived risk and making new borrowing expensive. Ecuador's public finances remain under pressure.
The country's external debt stood at $57.7 billion in December 2024, according to the Central Bank of Ecuador . Government debt reached 56% of GDP in 2022 and is expected to settle at about 54% by the end of 2025, based on Ministry of Finance projections.
These figures are high for the region, especially given Ecuador's history of defaults and debt restructuring. President Daniel Noboa's administration has focused on fiscal discipline and reform, supported by a $4 billion agreement with the International Monetary Fund.
The IMF recently acknowledged Ecuador's progress on reforms, but the country's fiscal deficit and slow post-pandemic recovery continue to challenge stability.
Ecuador's Fiscal Tightrope
The government has cut subsidies as part of its strategy to improve public finances and meet future debt obligations. Ecuador's economy, heavily dependent on oil exports , remains vulnerable to price shocks.
The central bank forecasts growth of 2.8% for 2025, while the president projects up to 4%. However, high borrowing costs and a rising debt burden limit the government's flexibility. The country's risk premium remains elevated, underscoring persistent investor concerns.
The planned return to international markets in 2026, with multilateral backing, signals an attempt to restore credibility and secure better financing terms.
However, the high yields demanded by investors show that Ecuador must demonstrate sustained fiscal improvement to regain full market trust.
The real story is that Ecuador faces a delicate balancing act between funding its obligations, maintaining growth, and convincing investors of its long-term stability.
