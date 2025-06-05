Tamil Nadu Weather LATEST Update: State To Brace For 7-Day Rainfall? Check Forecast

The Chennai Meteorological Department has predicted thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds with rain in Tamil Nadu for the next 7 days

Weather

For the past few days, Tamil Nadu has been experiencing scorching heat exceeding 100 degrees. Now, the Chennai Meteorological Department has predicted a 7-day rain spell for the state. Due to variations in the speed of westerly winds, today and tomorrow, there's a chance of thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds (30-40 km/h) with moderate to light rain in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

Similarly, from June 7th to 9th, there's a chance of thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds (30-40 km/h) with light to moderate rain in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. On June 10th and 11th, light to moderate rain is expected in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, according to the Meteorological Department.

From today to tomorrow, there's little chance of a change in maximum temperature in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. However, it might slightly increase in a few places.

Today and tomorrow, the maximum temperature in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal might be 2-3°C higher than normal. With high temperatures and humidity during these two days, some areas in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry might experience discomfort.

The sky in Chennai and its suburbs will be partly cloudy today. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is expected in a few areas of the city. The maximum temperature will be around 38°C, and the minimum temperature will be around 27-28°C.

Similarly, tomorrow, the sky will be partly cloudy. Light rain is expected in a few areas of the city. The maximum temperature will be around 38°C, and the minimum temperature will be around 27-28°C, according to the Chennai Meteorological Department.