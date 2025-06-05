Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Tamil Nadu Weather LATEST Update: State To Brace For 7-Day Rainfall? Check Forecast

Tamil Nadu Weather LATEST Update: State To Brace For 7-Day Rainfall? Check Forecast


2025-06-05 08:12:19
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

The Chennai Meteorological Department has predicted thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds with rain in Tamil Nadu for the next 7 days

Weather

For the past few days, Tamil Nadu has been experiencing scorching heat exceeding 100 degrees. Now, the Chennai Meteorological Department has predicted a 7-day rain spell for the state. Due to variations in the speed of westerly winds, today and tomorrow, there's a chance of thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds (30-40 km/h) with moderate to light rain in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

Similarly, from June 7th to 9th, there's a chance of thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds (30-40 km/h) with light to moderate rain in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. On June 10th and 11th, light to moderate rain is expected in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, according to the Meteorological Department.

From today to tomorrow, there's little chance of a change in maximum temperature in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. However, it might slightly increase in a few places.

Today and tomorrow, the maximum temperature in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal might be 2-3°C higher than normal. With high temperatures and humidity during these two days, some areas in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry might experience discomfort.

The sky in Chennai and its suburbs will be partly cloudy today. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is expected in a few areas of the city. The maximum temperature will be around 38°C, and the minimum temperature will be around 27-28°C.

Similarly, tomorrow, the sky will be partly cloudy. Light rain is expected in a few areas of the city. The maximum temperature will be around 38°C, and the minimum temperature will be around 27-28°C, according to the Chennai Meteorological Department.

MENAFN05062025007385015968ID1109640880

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search