India Untold: How An IAS Officer Seamlessly Pulled Off Goa's Biggest Event, Managed 8 Million People

The city of Bengaluru erupted in celebration on Tuesday night as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lifted their maiden IPL trophy after 18 years. However, by Wednesday evening, that celebration descended into grief, outrage, and fury. A stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium during the team's felicitation ceremony claimed 11 lives and left 33 others injured - many critically.

As lakhs of RCB fans swarmed the stadium area, eager to see their cricketing heroes, crowd control completely collapsed.

It's a harsh reminder that large gatherings, whether they are concerts, rallies, or sports parades, can quickly turn dangerous if crowd control fails or panic sets in.

In the wake of Bengaluru's stampede, we take a look at the story of an IAS officer who seamlessly managed 8 million people and pulled off Goa's biggest event in 2024.

How an IAS officer seamlessly pulled off Goa's biggest event

"Despite the massive crowd on a Sunday, the queue moved with efficiency and decorum," Jessica Annie Singh, a 25-year-old visitor told Better India. Her sentiment echoed across the hearts of millions who gathered at the Se Cathedral.

Behind this meticulously coordinated spectacle was 53-year-old Sandip Jacques, Goa's Commissioner and Secretary of Revenue and Law, who served as the Exposition Commissioner. Sandip seamlessly merged age-old tradition with modern innovation, turning a massive crowd event into a case study in public administration.

Who is Sandip Jacques?

Born into a family of medical professionals, Sandip Jacques initially pursued a master's degree in medical microbiology and even dabbled in law before a push from his father-in-law, a police officer, changed his trajectory.“I was more inclined towards law at the time, but my father-in-law encouraged me to try the civil services during my final year,” he told Better India.

At 24, he cracked the civil services - a transformative journey that took him from Goa to the Andamans and Delhi-and eventually back to helm one of the most spiritually significant gatherings in India.

A former state and national-level athlete, Jacques credits sports with instilling in him the values of discipline, resilience, and teamwork-qualities that would become vital in managing mammoth events.

Held once every decade, the Exposition draws devotees and tourists from around the world to venerate the saint's relics. The 2024 edition, held from November 21 to January 5, shattered records with a staggering eight million attendees.

To handle this avalanche of visitors, Sandip deployed a decentralized but laser-focused operational structure. He divided responsibilities across nine key sectors, placing trusted specialists at the helm of each.

“The success of any large-scale event lies in the collective effort of a team,” he explains.

Security and Protocol

The Inspector General of Police managed traffic and crowd movement, while the North Goa Collector ensured seamless coordination between government bodies and church authorities.

Infrastructure and Sanitation

From sparkling sanitation to flawless infrastructure, the Public Works Department and Labour & Employment teams rose to the occasion.

Public Communication and Budgeting

The Director of Information and Publicity ensured timely updates, while the Finance Department monitored every rupee.

Health, Technology, and Emergency Planning

The ITG's Managing Director oversaw digital systems, and the Director of Health Services ensured round-the-clock medical preparedness. Emergency transport and disaster planning were also flawlessly executed by senior PWD officials.

“By having the right people in place and trusting their expertise, we ensured that no aspect of the Exposition was overlooked,” Jacques adds.

Use of AI

But what truly set this event apart was the use of artificial intelligence for crowd control.“We set up control rooms that monitored the crowd movement using AI-based technology to count people in real-time,” Jacques reveals. These real-time insights allowed authorities to dynamically adjust operations, ensuring continuous safety and smooth flow.

“Sometimes, you need to make decisions on the fly,” he admits.“When the crowd swells, you must adjust to ensure safety and ease of movement.”

From tweaking veneration schedules to temporarily halting e-rickshaw services during high-density periods, Sandip's swift, data-driven decisions ensured crowd surges never spiraled into chaos.

Jessica, like many others, marvelled at the clarity of the system.“Despite the overwhelming crowds, everything felt controlled... the volunteers guided us, and there was a clear system in place.”

Integral to the exposition's success was the harmonious collaboration between the Goa government and the church.“It wasn't just a government-managed event, it was a joint effort with the church,” Jacques notes, reflecting a deep respect for the cultural and spiritual essence of the celebration.

In 2013-14, he served as the Executive Director of the Sports Authority of Goa and Vice Chairman of the Lusofonia Games Organising Committee. The Lusofonia Games, often dubbed a mini-Olympics for Portuguese-speaking nations, posed immense logistical challenges.

“We were tasked with overseeing the construction of entirely new stadiums... it was a challenging endeavour, but we managed to complete everything within the deadlines,” he says.

“It's not a one-person job,” Sandip Jacques affirms.“You need a team of dedicated professionals who can take charge of their respective areas and work together towards a common goal.”

In a time where large-scale events are often marred by mishaps, the St. Francis Xavier Exposition 2024-25 emerged as a shining example of how devotion and discipline can co-exist-when steered by the right hands.