New Zealand Parliament Suspends 3 Māori Lawmakers Who Performed Haka To Protest Proposed Law

MENAFN - Live Mint) The New Zealand legislators on Thursday voted to enact record suspensions from Parliament for three lawmakers who performed a Māori haka to protest a proposed law, reported AP.

According to the report, Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi-Clarke received a seven-day ban, while Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Rawiri Waititi were barred for 21 days.

As per details, three days had been the longest ban for a lawmaker from New Zealand's Parliament.

More to come....