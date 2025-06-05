Amarnath Yatra 2025 To Be Conducted For Reduced Duration Of 38 Days For First Time: Check Dates
As per a report by news agency ANI, a total of 581 companies from various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) will be deployed during the Shri Amarnath Yatra 2025.
“The pilgrimage, scheduled to take place from July 3 to August 9, will now be conducted over a reduced duration of 38 days for the first time,” ANI reported.Amarnath Yatra 2025: Security measures
For the first time, jammers will be installed to protect the Shri Amarnath Yatra convoy during its movement, which will be escorted by Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). During the passage of the convoy, all roads leading to the Yatra routes and National Highways will be temporarily blocked to ensure maximum security.
In addition to these measures, a comprehensive deployment will include Road Opening Parties (ROPs) to secure and clear the routes, Quick Action Teams (QATs) for immediate response to threats,
Bomb Disposal Squads (BDS) for detecting and neutralizing explosives, K9 units (specially trained sniffer dogs), and drones for aerial surveillance.
These arrangements will be in place on both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes to the Amarnath Cave Shrine in Jammu and Kashmir.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)
