Red Flags Rising Over China's Trade Surplus With Indonesia

MENAFN - Asia Times) Indonesia's widening trade deficit with China has evolved into more than an economic concern-it now poses the risk of becoming a destabilizing fissure within the country's social fabric and, by extension, ASEAN's regional stability.

According to Indonesia's Central Statistics Agency (BPS), between January and April 2025, Chinese imports to Indonesia surged to US$25.8 billion, while Indonesian exports to China stagnated at $18.9 billion.

The resulting $6.9 billion deficit, the highest recorded in recent history for such a short period, raises already rising concerns about asymmetry in the bilateral trade relationship.

Although Indonesian authorities have attempted to downplay its significance by dismissing suggestions that this is due to the redirection of Chinese exports blocked by US and EU tariffs, the underlying realities paint a different picture.

The sectors most affected by Chinese imports -namely, mechanical and electrical machinery, steel, automotive parts, and ceramics -are precisely those where China has long faced overcapacity.

With Western markets erecting expanding barriers on Chinese goods in response to perceived unfair trade practices, Southeast Asia, particularly Indonesia, has become a convenient outlet for China's surplus industrial products.

In effect, Chinese goods that cannot be sold in the US and EU are being channeled into the Indonesian market, either directly or via re-routing strategies through third countries.

This dynamic mirrors the 2018–2020 period of the US-China trade war, when Southeast Asia similarly absorbed a disproportionate amount of redirected Chinese exports.

Indonesia's manufacturing base has already begun to show signs of strain from the flood of cut-rate Chinese wares. The once-thriving textile sector, exemplified by the now-defunct Sritex conglomerate in Solo, has been unable to keep up with the price competition from cheap Chinese imports.

Small and medium-sized manufacturers in ceramics and steel are also increasingly being squeezed by Made in China goods.