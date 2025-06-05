Russia Prepping Drones That Call Home, Hide And Start Fires

MENAFN - Asia Times) Russia launched its largest single drone attack of the war against Ukraine's cities on June 1. The Ukrainian Air Force reported that they faced 472 unmanned one-way attack (OWA) drones overnight.

The record may not stand for long. The prior record was on May 26, when Moscow launched some 355 drones. The day before, Russia had set a record with 298 Shaheds, which itself surpassed the May 18 tally .

Russia's enormous OWA drone attacks came as a surprise to politicians and the general public, but it's the culmination of years of work by the Russia military. Initially purchased from Iran, Russia began building factories in 2023 to assemble and then manufacture Shaheds (Iranian-designed unmanned drones) in Russia. Greater control over production gave Russia the opportunity to expand the number of Shaheds quickly.

It also helps them gradually upgrade their drones. Investigations into downed Shaheds show that Russia has been coating the drones in carbon, which resists detection by radar by absorbing incoming waves instead of reflecting them back. They have also been adding SIM cards to transmit data back to Russia through mobile networks.

Shaheds also had their warheads upgraded. On May 20, the Ukrainian media reported that Shaheds were using newer incendiary and fragmentation warheads, which start fires and spread large volumes of shrapnel, respectively, to increase their effectiveness.

Russia hit Kyiv with its biggest-ever drone strike a few days ago. These upgrades were simple in order to keep the cost of the drone, its major advantage over a missile, under control. These drones are both inexpensive and long-range.