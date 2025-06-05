Marco Polo Intercontinental Enters The Coffee Market With Premium Mexican Beans And First Partner Farm
At the heart of this launch is a newly established partnership with a leading coffee farm in Chiapas, Mexico, formalised in April 2025. Sourced from Mexico's premier coffee-growing regions-Chiapas, Veracruz, and Puebla-at elevations of 600–1,200 metres, these speciality-grade Arabica beans deliver complex flavours, from bright citrus and chocolate to fruity and nutty notes. With cup scores ranging from 73 to 84, the beans are hand-harvested, processed within 8 hours for peak freshness, and certified by 4C, UTZ, Rainforest Alliance, Halal, and Kosher, ensuring sustainability and ethical sourcing.
“Marco Polo has arrived, and we're here to redefine what premium coffee means for roasters and distributors,” said Rhys Aldous, Director of Global Sales at Marco Polo Premium Coffee Beans.“Our partnership with Mexican coffee farms is the beginning. We're committed to delivering exceptional quality whilst supporting farmers and sustainable practices. These beans are a testament to Mexico's rich coffee heritage, and we can't wait to see them in the hands of coffee professionals worldwide.”
Marco Polo Premium Coffee Beans are now available for roasters and distributors eager to elevate their offerings with sustainably sourced, high-quality coffee. Fresh stock from last year's harvest is readily available, showcasing the finest Mexican Arabica beans. For more information or to request samples, contact Rhys Aldous at +44 (0)1243 278108 or ... . Visit to learn more.
About Marco Polo Intercontinental Limited
Headquartered in Chichester, UK, Marco Polo Intercontinental Limited specialises in trading premium food and beverages globally. Established in 2012, Marco Polo builds on a coffee cultivation legacy dating back to 1994 through its partner farms in Mexico. Renowned for its robust trading history and esteemed reputation, the company is dedicated to quality, sustainability, and forging meaningful partnerships with farmers to deliver exceptional products to the market.
