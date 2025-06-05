Therma Bright Proposes To Amend Certain Warrants And Negotiates Debt Settlements
8,750,000 Warrants are held by insiders of the Company. Pursuant to TSXV policies, no more than 10% of the total number of Warrants to be re-priced may be held by insiders. Accordingly, only 4,272,500 Warrants held by insiders will be subject to the foregoing re-pricing amendment and the remainder will retain their original exercise price terms.
The application of the Warrant amendments to insiders constitutes a "related party transaction" within Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). The company is exempt from the requirements to obtain a formal valuation and minority shareholder approval in connection with the insiders' Warrant amendment participation in reliance on sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, respectively, as neither the fair market value (as determined under MI 61-101) of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the transaction, insofar as it involves the insiders, exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization (as determined under MI 61-101).
The Company intends to issue an updating news release upon receipt, if any, of Warrant amendment approval.
Therma Bright also announces that it has negotiated debt settlements with arm's length creditors pursuant to which it proposes to settle aggregate debt of $124,000 in consideration for which it will issue an aggregate of 6,200,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.02 per share, subject to acceptance by the TSXV.
About Therma Bright Inc.
Therma Bright develops and partners on cutting-edge diagnostic and medical device technologies that address key healthcare challenges. Therma Bright Inc. trades on the (TSXV: THRM) (OTCQB: TBRIF) (FSE: JNX). Visit: .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
CommentsNo comment