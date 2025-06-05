Therma Bright Proposes To Amend Certain Warrants And Negotiates Debt Settlements

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2025) - Therma Bright Inc. (TSXV: THRM) (OTCQB: TBRIF) (FSE: JNX) ("" or the "") a developer and investment partner specializing in advanced diagnostic and medical device technologies, announces that subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the ""), the Company intends to amend the exercise price of an aggregate of 42,725,000 outstanding common share purchase warrants of the Company (the "") that were issued as part of the Company's private placement ("") that closed on June 10, 2024. The Warrants had an original exercise price of $0.05 per share until June 10, 2025, and $0.10 per share thereafter until they expire on June 10, 2027. Following receipt of TSXV acceptance, the Company intends to amend the exercise price to $0.05 per share until December 31, 2025, and $0.10 per share thereafter. All other terms of the Warrants remain the same, including the expiry date of June 10, 2027.

8,750,000 Warrants are held by insiders of the Company. Pursuant to TSXV policies, no more than 10% of the total number of Warrants to be re-priced may be held by insiders. Accordingly, only 4,272,500 Warrants held by insiders will be subject to the foregoing re-pricing amendment and the remainder will retain their original exercise price terms.

The application of the Warrant amendments to insiders constitutes a "related party transaction" within Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). The company is exempt from the requirements to obtain a formal valuation and minority shareholder approval in connection with the insiders' Warrant amendment participation in reliance on sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, respectively, as neither the fair market value (as determined under MI 61-101) of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the transaction, insofar as it involves the insiders, exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization (as determined under MI 61-101).

The Company intends to issue an updating news release upon receipt, if any, of Warrant amendment approval.

Therma Bright also announces that it has negotiated debt settlements with arm's length creditors pursuant to which it proposes to settle aggregate debt of $124,000 in consideration for which it will issue an aggregate of 6,200,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.02 per share, subject to acceptance by the TSXV.

About Therma Bright Inc.

Therma Bright develops and partners on cutting-edge diagnostic and medical device technologies that address key healthcare challenges. Therma Bright Inc. trades on the (TSXV: THRM) (OTCQB: TBRIF) (FSE: JNX). Visit: .