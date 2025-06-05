Vertiqal Studios Finalizes Offbeat Acquisition, Updates Acquisition Strategy And Announces Results Of Annual And Special Meeting

The Offbeat acquisition has expanded Vertiqal's digital footprint and proven highly accretive, accelerating the Company's leadership in short-form video, creator-driven programming, and AI-enabled content production across TikTok, Instagram, and especially Snapchat Discover, providing innovative and effective solutions for brands looking to reach the unreachable young audiences. Since joining Vertiqal's portfolio, Offbeat's assets have experienced significant growth in both reach and monetization, bolstered by the Company's robust operational infrastructure and data-driven optimization.

Continued M&A Focus: Building the Industry's Leading Network

With this latest milestone, Vertiqal further reinforces its position as an active, growth-focused acquirer in the digital media landscape. The Company is always in-market seeking opportunities to expand its massive network of owned and operated (O&O) digital properties, as well as to add innovative technology solutions, including proprietary AI tools that optimize content creation, distribution, and advertising outcomes for both our channels and brand partners.

Vertiqal's strategic vision is to create the leading digital network for Gen Z and Millennial audiences, integrating culturally resonant media brands and cutting-edge technologies that enable scalable, always-on content solutions. As part of the buy-and-build strategy, the Company is targeting acquisitions that bring not only top-tier media assets but also unique technology, data, and automation capabilities that strengthen its ability to deliver best-in-class branded content and audience engagement at scale.

"We remain relentlessly focused on expanding our portfolio, both through accretive acquisitions of media assets and the integration of tech-driven solutions like AI content generation, real-time analytics, and automated distribution," said Max Desmarais, President of Vertiqal. "Our strong track record as a transparent, founder-friendly acquirer should give confidence to any entrepreneur or operator considering their next chapter. We are actively seeking new opportunities and encourage interested companies and founders to connect."

Proven Integration and Hands-On Growth

"As COO overseeing both post-merger integration and Vertiqal's programmatic and Snapchat Discover operations, I've seen firsthand how seamlessly Offbeat's assets have been onboarded and scaled within our network," added Tyler Wells, COO of Vertiqal. "Our approach combines personalized founder support with a proven playbook for driving revenue and audience growth. By harnessing our proprietary AI and data platforms, we offer a differentiated environment for brands and media companies seeking scalable, tech-enabled solutions. Vertiqal is committed to building the future of digital media-one acquisition at a time."

"Working with Vertiqal on the Offbeat acquisition was a smooth and professional experience from start to finish. We wrapped up the seller's note this week, and they handled the entire transition with care. I'd definitely recommend them to any entrepreneur thinking about selling their business," said Bailey Grady, Co-Founder and COO of Offbeat.

Looking Ahead

With the successful completion of the final Offbeat payment, Vertiqal is in a position to seek its next wave of acquisitions, targeting digital media brands, content studios, technology providers, and AI solutions that can expand our capabilities and extend our leadership in short-form, social-first content.

Annual and Special Meeting Results

The Company is also pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the " Meeting ") held yesterday.

All matters presented for approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved, as follows: