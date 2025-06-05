Vertiqal Studios Finalizes Offbeat Acquisition, Updates Acquisition Strategy And Announces Results Of Annual And Special Meeting
|Nominee
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|Jonathan Dwyer
| 115,273,796
(99.93%)
| 78,459
(0.07%)
|Razvan Romanescu
| 115,271,045
(99.92%)
| 81,211
(0.08%)
|Matt Berger
| 115,344,665
(99.99%)
| 7,590
(0.01%)
|Aaron Reitkopf
| 115,343,802
(99.99%)
| 8,453
(0.01%)
|Kevin Moriarty
| 114,628,299
(99.37%)
| 723,956
(0.63%)
|Kevin Cooper
| 115,347,050
(99.99%)
| 5,205
(0.01%)
|Trevor Aune
| 115,346,637
(99.99%)
| 5,618
(0.01%)
|Lance Klima
| 115,343,441
(99.99%)
| 8,814
(0.01%)
|PJ Bujouves
| 115,344,603
(99.99%)
| 7,652
(0.01%)
The appointment of MNP LLP as the auditors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders and the board of directors were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditor, with the following results:
|Number of Shares
|For
|Withheld/Abstain
| 115,273,295
(99.93%)
| 78,961
(0.07%)
The approval of the ordinary resolution by disinterested shareholders authorizing the issuance of common shares of the Company that may be issued to various convertible debenture holders and insiders on the conversion of all or some of the principal and accrued interest of certain of the Company's convertible debentures as more particularly described in the management information circular of the Company, with the following results:
|Number of Shares
|For
|Against
| 95,271,127*
(99.91%
| 80,280
(0.09%)
*Excluding 22,000,848 votes held by interested parties.
Further details on the above matters, including the report of voting results thereon, are available on under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at .
About Vertiqal
Vertiqal, owners of North America's largest gaming and lifestyle network on social media, is a leading digital-channel network and video-production studio. The company specializes in the creation and distribution of viral videos for brands and advertisers to create always-on digital strategies that live authentically in Gen Z and Millennial culture. Vertiqal partners with leading brands to develop strategic solutions, creative ideation, and content production, while also providing distribution and amplification through its Owned & Operated channels - all delivered with boutique, white-glove service. Its expertise lies with managing over 130 channels across TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, while producing over 100+ pieces of content a day for a growing audience of 52 million-plus followers. For more information and to join our email subscriber list for direct press releases and newsletters, visit .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Whale.Io Accelerating Towards TGE - Unveils“Wager & Earn” Campaign And Launches $WHALE Token Conversion
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- Wall Street Ponke Launches With AI Tools, Learning Hub, And Over $300K Raised In Hours
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- B2BROKER Launches First-Ever Turnkey Liquidity Provider Solution
CommentsNo comment