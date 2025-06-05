Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lion Rock Resources Begins Trading On The OTCQB


2025-06-05 08:08:01
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2025) - Lion Rock Resources Inc. (TSXV: ROAR) (FSE: KGB) (OTCQB: LRRIF) (the " Company ") is pleased to announce that its common shares will begin trading today on the OTCQB Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find real-time quotes and market information for the Company on .

About Lion Rock Resources Inc.

Lion Rock Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company committed to advancing high-grade gold and lithium projects across North America. The Company's flagship asset, the Volney Project, is located in South Dakota's Black Hills, a mining-friendly jurisdiction surrounded by active gold operations. The Company is led by an award-winning team with a proven track record of mineral discoveries, project development, and financing.

