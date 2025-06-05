Great Pacific Gold Intersects 7.0 M Of 10.3 G/T Au Eq. At Wild Dog

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2025) - Great Pacific Gold Corp. (TSXV: GPAC) (OTCQX: FSXLF) (FSE: V3H) ("Great Pacific Gold," "GPAC," or the "Company") is providing an update on its exploration activities at the Wild Dog Project ("Wild Dog" or the "Project"), located on the island of New Britain, in the province of East New Britain, Papua New Guinea ("PNG"). The recently commenced drill program is designed to test high-priority targets over a 3km strike length within the mineralized corridor with approximately 2,500 metres of diamond drilling across 16 planned holes. Prior to the start of drilling, the Wild Dog corridor was flown with MobileMT geophysics, which identified a strong conductivity trend extending over 15km in strike and to depths exceeding 1,000 metres (see news release dated May 7, 2025). Key Highlights From Current Drilling:

Hole WDG-02 targeted sulphide mineralization beneath the historic Central Oxide Pit - an area previously mined for high-grade oxide gold and considered prospective for open-pit development (Figure 1).

WDG-02 intercepted:



7.0 meters @ 10.3 g/t AuEq (5.5 g/t Au and 3.1% Cu) from 65.0m;

including 2.0 meters @ 14.3 g/t AuEq (10.7 g/t Au and 2.3% Cu) from 65.0m.

WDG-03 was drilled 200m south of WDG-02 and targeted sulphide mineralization beneath the historic Southern Oxide Pit. The hole ended at 124m and intercepted multiple intervals of strongly shattered breccia with intense phyllic alteration, grey sulphide and quartz veining , including the main Wild Dog vein structure . Assay results are pending. WDG-04 is underway and being drilled from the same pad as WDG-03, targeting a follow up intercept with the main Wild Dog vein structure . "The first drill results from our Phase 1 drill program at Wild Dog did not disappoint," stated Greg McCunn, CEO. "We now have a drill rig on the ground, a highly experienced technical team, and the infrastructure support in place to explore the potential of this system. We anticipate steady news flow from our drilling program over the coming months as we systematically test about 10% of the overall 15km Wild Dog structural corridor with our planned Phase 1 drilling." Callum Spink, Vice President Exploration said, "Intersecting high-grade copper-gold hydrothermal breccia in the first hole is exactly the kind of result we hoped for as we get started on this exciting campaign. We believe we have intercepted the main Wild Dog vein in WDG-03 and we are targeting a further step out in the main vein with WDG-04, which is underway." A cross section of the geology and the key assay results from WDG-02 are shown in Figure 2 and a complete set of assay results is shown in Table 3. Results To-date, the Company has completed three drill holes and Wild Dog, with a fourth in progress. Details of the drilling are shown in Table 1. Table 1 Wild Dog Drill Hole Details (PNG94 UTM coordinates)

Hole ID Easting Northing RL Dip Azi Max Depth

(m) Status WDG-01 394358.3 9488853.5 945 -50 115 40.1 Abandoned WDG-02 394426.0 9489024.2 900 -53 050 124.6 Completed WDG-03 394384.9 9488926.5 924 -50 053 127.6 Completed WDG-04 394384.8 9488926.5 924 -50 75

In-progress

Drill hole WDG-01 encountered challenging ground conditions with areas of core loss, highlighting the intensity of the alteration and structural complexity of the Wild Dog system. These conditions prompted rapid refinement of drilling techniques, including the adoption of PQ-sized drilling, improved drilling fluids and revised operational technics tailored to the local geology. A post-hole GPS check revealed a minor offset from the planned collar position. As such, WDG-01 is expected to be redrilled later in the program to capture the intended target.

Subsequent holes have shown steady improvement in core recovery, with WDG-02 encountering fewer issues and WDG-03 and WDG-04 now progressing with strong recovery rates. The first batch of assay results from WDG-02 are shown in Table 2.

Table 2 Wild Dog Drill Hole Key Assay Results

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Interval* (m) Gold

(g/t) Copper (%) Gold Eq.**

(g/t) WDG-02 65.0 72.0 7.0 5.5 3.1 10.3 including 65.0 67.0 2.0 10.7 2.3 14.25

* Drill highlights presented above are core lengths (not true widths).

** Gold equivalent (AuEq) exploration results are calculated using longer-term commodity prices with a copper price of US$4.50/lb, a silver price of US$27.5/oz and a gold price of US$2,000/oz.

WDG-02 Geology

Diamond drill hole WDG-02 was collared in weathered andesite which persisted down the hole to approximately 5 meters. Fresh rock began at 10m and was composed of predominantly lapilli tuff and volcanoclastic conglomerate. From 41.1 meters to 46.6 meters the drilling intersected pervasive silicification with dark silica veining before transitioning back to massive tuff from 46.6 meters to 55.3 meters. Hydrothermal breccia was first intersected at 55.3 meters with the first 9.7 meters to 65 meters downhole having minor occurrences of black sulphide with chalcopyrite.

From 65 meters to 72 meters (7.0 meters) the core showed intense type 3 vein structure with black sulphide veining and coarse chalcopyrite and bornite. Gold grade averaged 5.5 g/t over this interval with 3.1% copper for a gold equivalent of 10.3 g/t.







WDG-02 64-67m coarse chalcopyrite and bornite.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



From 72m through 93.1m, drilling intercepted a mix of hydrothermal breccia and massive tuff before entering a second zone of hydrothermal breccia with dark sulphides and both fine grained and coarse chalcopyrite from 93.1m to 99.1m. Generally, core recovery was poor in this section with the ground highly altered.







WDG-02 79m hydrothermal breccia with dark sulphidic quartz.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









WDG-02 94.6m Banded white-grey quartz vein.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



From 99.1m to 105m, drilling encountered a fault structure / void where no core was recovered before entering back into hydrothermal breccia from 105.1m to 110m. The intercept contained dark suphides with traces of chalcopyrite.







WDG-02 105.1m banded grey quartz.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



For 110m through to the end-of-hole at 124.6m, the drill core consisted mainly of tuff with some minor brecciated material and coarse pyrite.

On behalf of Great Pacific Gold

Greg McCunn, Chief Executive Officer and Director