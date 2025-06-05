Great Pacific Gold Intersects 7.0 M Of 10.3 G/T Au Eq. At Wild Dog
|Hole ID
|Easting
|Northing
|RL
|Dip
|Azi
| Max Depth
(m)
|Status
|WDG-01
|394358.3
|9488853.5
|945
|-50
|115
|40.1
|Abandoned
|WDG-02
|394426.0
|9489024.2
|900
|-53
|050
|124.6
|Completed
|WDG-03
|394384.9
|9488926.5
|924
|-50
|053
|127.6
|Completed
|WDG-04
|394384.8
|9488926.5
|924
|-50
|75
|
|In-progress
Drill hole WDG-01 encountered challenging ground conditions with areas of core loss, highlighting the intensity of the alteration and structural complexity of the Wild Dog system. These conditions prompted rapid refinement of drilling techniques, including the adoption of PQ-sized drilling, improved drilling fluids and revised operational technics tailored to the local geology. A post-hole GPS check revealed a minor offset from the planned collar position. As such, WDG-01 is expected to be redrilled later in the program to capture the intended target.
Subsequent holes have shown steady improvement in core recovery, with WDG-02 encountering fewer issues and WDG-03 and WDG-04 now progressing with strong recovery rates. The first batch of assay results from WDG-02 are shown in Table 2.
Table 2 Wild Dog Drill Hole Key Assay Results
|Hole ID
| From
(m)
| To
(m)
|Interval* (m)
| Gold
(g/t)
|Copper (%)
| Gold Eq.**
(g/t)
|WDG-02
|65.0
|72.0
|7.0
|5.5
|3.1
|10.3
|including
|65.0
|67.0
|2.0
|10.7
|2.3
|14.25
* Drill highlights presented above are core lengths (not true widths).
** Gold equivalent (AuEq) exploration results are calculated using longer-term commodity prices with a copper price of US$4.50/lb, a silver price of US$27.5/oz and a gold price of US$2,000/oz.
WDG-02 Geology
Diamond drill hole WDG-02 was collared in weathered andesite which persisted down the hole to approximately 5 meters. Fresh rock began at 10m and was composed of predominantly lapilli tuff and volcanoclastic conglomerate. From 41.1 meters to 46.6 meters the drilling intersected pervasive silicification with dark silica veining before transitioning back to massive tuff from 46.6 meters to 55.3 meters. Hydrothermal breccia was first intersected at 55.3 meters with the first 9.7 meters to 65 meters downhole having minor occurrences of black sulphide with chalcopyrite.
From 65 meters to 72 meters (7.0 meters) the core showed intense type 3 vein structure with black sulphide veining and coarse chalcopyrite and bornite. Gold grade averaged 5.5 g/t over this interval with 3.1% copper for a gold equivalent of 10.3 g/t.
WDG-02 64-67m coarse chalcopyrite and bornite.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
From 72m through 93.1m, drilling intercepted a mix of hydrothermal breccia and massive tuff before entering a second zone of hydrothermal breccia with dark sulphides and both fine grained and coarse chalcopyrite from 93.1m to 99.1m. Generally, core recovery was poor in this section with the ground highly altered.
WDG-02 79m hydrothermal breccia with dark sulphidic quartz.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
WDG-02 94.6m Banded white-grey quartz vein.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
From 99.1m to 105m, drilling encountered a fault structure / void where no core was recovered before entering back into hydrothermal breccia from 105.1m to 110m. The intercept contained dark suphides with traces of chalcopyrite.
WDG-02 105.1m banded grey quartz.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
For 110m through to the end-of-hole at 124.6m, the drill core consisted mainly of tuff with some minor brecciated material and coarse pyrite.
On behalf of Great Pacific Gold
Greg McCunn, Chief Executive Officer and Director
