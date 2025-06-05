DCS Announces Resignation And Appointment Of New Director

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2025) - Direct Communication Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of information technology solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) market, announces today that Ms. Julie Hajduk has tendered her resignation as Director of the Company, effective immediately, to pursue other business interests. Ms. Zhong Shujie has been appointed as a member of the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors wishes to thank Ms. Julie Hajduk for her valuable contributions to the Company as director and wishes her the best in their future endeavours.

Ms. Zhong is a marketing expert, operations manager, and social media veteran. She served in various positions in technology companies, such as ByteDance Technology, in the marketing and operations departments. Ms. Zhong holds a Master of Science Degree from the University of East Anglia, Norwich School of Business. She brings her experience in Process Optimization, Influencer Outreach & Campaigns, and Product Launches to further the successes of the company.

About DCS

DCS is a technology solutions integrator focusing on connecting the Internet of Things. We provide real solutions that solve real problems. Our software applications and scalable cloud services collect and assess business-critical data from all types of assets. DCS is headquartered in San Diego, California and is publicly traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("DCSI") and Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("7QU"). For more information, visit . DCS and the DCS logo are among the trademarks of DCS in the United States. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect management's current views of future events and operations. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. We believe that these potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Company's dependence on third-party manufacturers, suppliers, technologies and infrastructure; risks related to intellectual property; industry risks including competition, online security, government regulation and global economic conditions; and the Company's financial position and need for additional funding, Statements in this release should be evaluated in light of these factors. These risk factors and other important factors that could affect our business and financial results are discussed in our Management's Discussion and Analysis, periodic reports and other public filings which are available on SEDAR+ at and on the CSE. DCS undertakes no duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements.