Blue Star's Target Series: Roma Main Gold Prospect 2.0 Km Strike Length, High-Grade, Drill Ready

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2025) -, a leading explorer in Canada's North, is excited to discuss it's Roma Main Gold prospect, a target with significant upside potential, located in the West Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut.

Roma Prospect Highlights



Roma Main prospect extends over 2 km and includes three distinct mineralized zones: North, Central, and South

Surface grab samples include grades up to 125.6 grams per tonne (g/t) gold (Au) from a 3.00 metre (m) wide vein

Historical drilling intercepts of 12.83 g/t Au over 2.31 metres and 8.76 g/t Au over 1.87 metres; visible gold in multiple holes

The mineralized vein system appears to bifurcate at depth, indicating the potential for a developing gold-bearing system Located within 2,200 metres of the proposed Grays Bay Road and ~3,000 metres from the High Lake VMS deposit

"The Roma Main prospect continues to show strong potential as we advance our understanding of the gold system there," said Grant Ewing, CEO of Blue Star. "Surface sampling has returned encouraging grades, including up to 125.6 g/t gold, and historical drilling intersected visible gold with highlights such as 12.83 g/t over 2.31 metres. Our recent work has helped refine the structural interpretation of the target area and identified drill-ready zones for follow-up. We look forward to the next phase of exploration as we systematically assess the broader potential of this underexplored trend. Roma Main represents one of several high-priority discovery targets outside of our core focus area near the Company's Flood Zone gold deposit."







Figure 1: Northerly Looking Vertical Cross Section From Original Report (Modified).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Discussion of the Roma Main Gold Prospect

The prospect is hosted in granodiorite adjacent to the unexposed contact with a volcanic package. The Roma Main prospect extends over a 2 km strike length, and is comprised of three distinct zones: North, Central and Southern Zones. The characteristics of each zone are broadly similar and consist of an auriferous milky quartz vein, with predominantly arsenopyrite as a secondary mineral, and other sulphides including pyrite, chalcopyrite, bismuthinite and specular hematite in minor concentrations. Surface gold grades range from detection limit up to 58.7 g/t in the Northern Zone, 5 g/t in the Central Zone and 125.6 g/t in the Southern Zone. Historical drilling (1991) tested the main vein in all three zones to a maximum vertical depth of 37 metres. Results indicate the vein is up to 1.68 metres wide and bifurcates at depth in the Northern Zone drill holes suggesting a developing vein system. The best intercepts from historical drilling include 12.83 g/t Au over 2.31 metres in 91MD-01 and 8.76 g/t over 1.87 metres in 91MD-03. The two best drill intercepts come from the Northern Zone, where two of the five drill holes intersected visible gold.

Historical Work

The property was first staked in 1989 by BHP to protect an auriferous quartz vein in the Northern Zone. The vein measures up to one metre wide and is exposed in a gossanous cliff face over a strike of 300 metres. Initial surface sampling graded up to 9.0 g/t Au. Subsequent mapping and prospecting led to the discovery of the Central and Southern Zones, where similar veining and mineralization occurred. The Central Zone is located ~700 metres south of the Northern Zone and the Southern Zone is located ~1,600 metres further south. The total combined distance of these zones extends over 2 km. Mineralization is exposed periodically in outcrop and frost-heaved boulders, and where covered, soil sampling suggests the favorable horizon extends between showings. In addition, clusters of mineralized quartz boulders with corresponding soil anomalies located off the main trend have yet to be followed up.

The mineralized quartz veins occur within a granodiorite host rock, often proximal to a sheared volcanic contact and/or to mafic to intermediate xenoliths observed within the intrusive. In 1991 a small geophysical program collected both magnetic and VLF-EM data. The magnetics data identified three distinct susceptibilities over the grids, allowing for discerning volcanic xenoliths within the granodiorite host. The VLF-EM data predominantly reflected faults; however, one weak VLF-EM anomaly appears to be associated with the mineralized trend between the Central and Southern Zones. Max-Min data was collected on selective grid lines; however failed to detect mineralization.

In 1991, a 425-metre drill program was conducted on the three zones with 10 small diameter (~27 mm) drill holes, testing to a maximum vertical depth of 37 metres. Results from the Northern Zone were most encouraging, with 12.83 g/t Au over 2.31 metres and 8.76 g/t Au over 1.87 metres from holes 91MD-01 and 91MD-03 respectively. Visible gold was also noted in holes 91MD-01, 91MD-02 and 91MD-08. In drill core, the mafic-intermediate volcanic rafts were noted typically just above, below and sometimes in between the mineralized veins. These xenoliths may have acted as loci for zones of dilation allowing for gold deposition.

Blue Star's Recent Work

In 2021 and 2022, the Company contracted Precision GeoSurveys to fly a high-resolution aeromagnetic survey over the entire Roma land package. Data was collected using 50-metre line spacing. The survey provided new insights into the structure and geology of the area and highlighted the intrusive-volcanic contact. The Company also successfully digitized and reinterpreted historical datasets, which revealed a potential en-echelon vein system in the Northern Zone. Prospecting from 2021 through to 2024 has confirmed the presence of potential parallel mineralized trends and returned additional high-grade samples, with surface samples grading in a range from detection limit to 40.9 g/t Au, and averaging 2.96 g/t gold (Lamming, et al, 2023, 2024, 2025).

Next Steps

Moving forward, the Company considers the Roma Main prospect drill ready. Initially, drilling would test the Northern Zone, targeting the down-dip extension of hole 91MD-01, where the bifurcating vein suggests a deeper system may be developing. A 3D inversion of the magnetic data would support ongoing target generation. Additional fieldwork would investigate mineralized quartz boulders with coincident soil anomalies located off-trend in the Central and Southern Zone. A future soil sampling program using a portable XRF (pXRF) to quickly and economically analyse the soils would focus on identifying arsenic anomalies as a proxy for gold in underexplored zones, particularly along the granite-volcanic contact, or proximal to magnetic anomalies interpreted to be mafic-intermediate volcanic xenoliths.







Figure 2: Location Map of the Roma Main Project and Blue Star's Projects and Landholdings.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Historical sampling is documented in the references and appears to follow industry standards as accepted at the time of the work; no review of the historical sampling was completed by the Blue Star Qualified Person. Blue Star samples are grab samples, which are selective by definition, and were delivered under chain of custody to ALS Geochemistry in Yellowknife, NT for sample preparation and then forwarded to ALS Canada Inc. in North Vancouver, BC for final analysis. Samples were prepared using code PREP-31 (crushing and pulverising) and analysed using codes Au-AA26 (50-gram fire assay with atomic absorption finish) and ME-MS61 (48 element four acid digestion with ICP-MS finish). Over limits for non-gold elements were ore grade four acid digestion with ICP-AES finish. The QAQC program for prospecting consists of regular insertion of certified reference materials (CRMs) resulting in a one in 20 sample insertion rate.

Darren Lindsay, P. Geo. and Vice President Exploration for Blue Star, is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Blue Star Gold Corp.

Blue Star is a mineral exploration and development company focused in Nunavut, Canada. Blue Star's landholdings total 290 square kilometres of highly prospective and underexplored mineral properties in the High Lake Greenstone Belt. The Company owns the Ulu Gold Project, comprised of the Ulu Mining Lease and Hood River Property, and the Roma Project. A significant high-grade gold resource exists at the Flood Zone deposit (Ulu Mining Lease), and numerous high-potential exploration targets (gold and critical minerals) occur throughout the Company's extensive landholdings, providing Blue Star with excellent resource growth potential. The site of the future deep-water port at Grays Bay is 40 - 100 km to the north of the properties, and the proposed route corridor for the all-weather Grays Bay Road passes close by the Roma and Ulu Gold Projects.

