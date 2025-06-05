Red Metal Resources Provides Update On Results Of Mapping Program On Its Carrizal IOCG Property
| Sample
Number
| Northing
UTM
| Easting
UTM
| CuT %
Total Cu
| CuS %
Soluble Cu
|Au g/t
|South Theresa Veins
|Carz 010
|310602
|6888689
|17.3
|17.1
|5.0
|Carz 011
|310521
|6888638
|7.1
|6.8
|8.4
|Carz 018
|309681
|6888087
|6.8
|6.6
|7.0
|Carz 071
|309713
|6888210
|6.3
|6.2
|0.4
|Carz 021
|309812
|6888230
|6.1
|6.0
|0.3
|Carz 023
|309970
|6888385
|4.9
|4.9
|1.0
|Carz 017
|309650
|6888053
|4.9
|4.8
|1.6
|Carz 013
|310274
|6888473
|4.5
|4.4
|0.8
|Carz 014
|310202
|6888420
|4.3
|4.2
|0.7
|Gorda Vein
|Carz 106
|309378
|6888671
|7.2
|7.1
|1.9
|Carz 103
|309470
|6888778
|5.8
|5.8
|0.5
|Carz 101
|309520
|6888848
|5.4
|5.1
|0.5
|Carz 110
|309199
|6888442
|4.5
|3.9
|1.4
|Carz 107
|309315
|6888618
|4.5
|4.4
|1.0
|Carz 113
|309043
|6888118
|4.4
|4.3
|0.6
|Carz 112
|309150
|6888347
|4.0
|3.9
|1.0
|Armonia Vein Extension
|Carz 001
|311355
|6889213
|5.7
|5.5
|0.3
|Carz 047
|311279
|6890005
|5.5
|5.5
|0.7
|Carz 003
|310985
|6888985
|4.9
|4.8
|3.0
|Carz 088
|310935
|6889853
|4.5
|4.4
|0.3
|Carz 044
|311497
|6890106
|4.4
|4.3
|0.8
|Carz 058
|310385
|6889051
|4.2
|4.0
|1.2
|Carz 084
|310621
|6889602
|3.9
|3.2
|0.8
|Carz 043
|311544
|6890152
|3.8
|3.6
|0.5
|Carz 080
|310432
|6889267
|3.6
|1.1
|1.0
(1) Management cautions that prospecting surface rock samples and associated assays, as discussed herein, are selective by nature and represent a point location, and therefore may not necessarily be fully representative of the mineralized horizon sampled.
(2) This table represents a selection of highlights including 41 samples out of 102 samples taken
Qualified Person
The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Caitlin Jeffs, P. Geo, who is a Qualified Person ("QP") as defined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
About Red Metal Resources Ltd.
Red Metal Resources is a mineral exploration company focused on growth through acquiring, exploring and developing clean energy and strategic minerals projects. The Company's portfolio of projects includes seven separate mineral claim blocks and mineral claim applications, highly prospective for Hydrogen, covering 172 mineral claims and totalling over 4,546 hectares, located in Ville Marie, Quebec, and Larder Lake, Ontario, Canada. As well, the Company has a Chilean copper project, located in the prolific Candelaria iron oxide copper-gold (IOCG) belt of Chile's coastal Cordillera. Red Metal is quoted on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol RMES, on OTC Link alternative trading system on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol RMESF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol I660.
For more information, visit .
