Bold Ventures Announces Further Increase Of Non-Brokered Private Placement

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2025) - Bold Ventures Inc.(the "" or "") is pleased to announce that the offering of its non-brokered private placement first announced on April 11th and increased on May 26, 2025, will be increased by a further $19,000 of Flow Through units (the ""). The Company is offering up to 9,000,000 working capital units (the "") at a price of $0.05 per WC Unit for up to $450,000, and up to 10,316,666 FT Units at a price of $0.06 per FT Unit for up to $619,000, both of which constitute the "."

The Offering will remain open until the earlier of the sale of the remaining WC Units and FT Units and June 23, 2025.

The Offering

Each WC Unit comprises one (1) common share of the Company priced at $0.05 and one full common share purchase warrant (a " WC Warrant ") entitling the holder to acquire one (1) common share at a price of $0.06 until two years (24 months) following the closing of the Offering. The proceeds from the WC Units will be used for general working capital, property maintenance, exploration and expenses of the offering.

Each FT Unit comprises one common share of the Company priced at $0.06 and one half (1/2) of a common share purchase warrant. One full common share purchase warrant (a "FT Warrant" ) and $0.08 will acquire an additional common share until eighteen (18) months following the closing of the Offering. The proceeds from the sale of the FT Units will be used for exploration work that qualifies for Canadian Exploration Expenses (CEE).

Bold Ventures management believes our suite of Battery, Critical and Precious Metals exploration projects are an ideal combination of exploration potential meeting future demand . Our target commodities are comprised of: Copper ( Cu ), Nickel ( Ni ), Lead ( Pb ), Zinc ( Zn ), Gold ( Au ), Silver ( Ag ), Platinum ( Pt ), Palladium ( Pd ) and Chromium ( Cr ). The Critical Metals list and a description of the Provincial and Federal electrification plans are posted on the Bold website here .

About Bold Ventures Inc.

The Company explores for Precious, Battery and Critical Metals in Canada. Bold is exploring properties located in active gold and battery metals camps in the Thunder Bay and Wawa regions of Ontario. Bold also holds significant assets located within and around the emerging multi-metals district dubbed the Ring of Fire region, located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.