Agrinam Acquisition Corporation Announces Status Of Waiver Application
In accordance with Sections 642 and 1021 of the TSX Company Manual, Agrinam subsequently submitted an appeal in respect of the Initial TSX Decision and as of the date of this press release such appeal remains ongoing and under review by the TSX (the " Agrinam Appeal ").
Agrinam maintains that the Agrinam Appeal is well founded and remains committed to completing the remaining steps of its qualifying acquisition in a timely manner that is consistent with applicable TSX requirements and applicable securities laws. There is no assurance that the Agrinam Appeal will be approved or that an extension in Agrinam's Permitted Timeline will be granted.
About Agrinam Acquisition Corporation
Agrinam Acquisition Corporation is a SPAC incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia for the purpose of effecting, directly or indirectly, an acquisition of one or more businesses or assets, by way of a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or any other similar business combination within a specified period of time.
Forward Looking Information
This press release may contain forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which includes but is not limited to, the outcome of the Agrinam Appeal and any corresponding extension of Agrinam's permitted timeline within which to complete its qualifying acquisition. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Agrinam's control that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, amongst other things, the risk that the TSX may not approve the Agrinam Appeal; Agrinam's ability to complete its qualifying acquisition within the required timeframe; the regulatory environment; economic and market conditions; and other risks discussed under "Risk Factors" in Agrinam's preliminary long-form prospectus dated May 15, 2025, available under Agrinam's profile on SEDAR+ at sedarplus . Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Agrinam does not undertake any obligation to update such forward looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.
