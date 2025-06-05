Baku Military Court Examines Environmental And Economic Damages Caused By Armenia's Aggression

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The Baku Military Court has begun reviewing documents related to the deliberate environmental and economic damages inflicted on Azerbaijan during Armenia's military aggression, Azernews reports.

Following the liberation of Azerbaijani territories previously under occupation, inspections were conducted across each district and village. These assessments revealed the extent of the damage inflicted during the occupation.

The reviewed documents detail significant environmental and economic destruction across the districts of Zangilan, Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Aghdam, Khojavand, Shusha, Tartar, Lachin, and Kalbajar. The evidence includes large-scale deforestation and the illegal exploitation of mineral resources.

Photographic evidence presented in court confirms that the destruction of trees was not a result of natural causes but a deliberate act. Satellite imagery was also shown, illustrating the illegal extraction of raw materials and minerals in these occupied areas.

It was revealed that the proceeds from this plunder were used to finance armed groups formed by the Armenian military, as well as foreign mercenaries. These funds supported the purchase of weapons, clothing, food, and other supplies, ultimately enhancing the combat readiness of criminal armed formations.

The ongoing trial involves citizens of the Republic of Armenia accused of committing numerous serious crimes during the occupation. These include war crimes, crimes against peace and humanity, the planning and execution of an aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, terrorism, terrorist financing, and the violent seizure and retention of power.