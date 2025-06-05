Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijani Official Reveals Tally Of Chinese Companies Making Their Mark In Country

Azerbaijani Official Reveals Tally Of Chinese Companies Making Their Mark In Country


2025-06-05 08:06:44
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Nearly 300 Chinese companies are operating in Azerbaijan as of May 1, 2025, Elnur Aliyev, First Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, said at the Azerbaijan-China Economic and Trade Cooperation Conference in Baku, Trend reports.

"We invite Chinese companies to participate in the development of the liberated territories.

These territories have significant economic and tourism potential. The application of China's technological solutions during the reintegration process will be mutually beneficial for both sides.

Over the past five years, our non-oil and gas sector has grown by 26 percent, while the additional value created in the non-oil and gas industry has increased by 1.5 percent," he said.

Will be updated

MENAFN05062025000187011040ID1109640814

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search