Uzbekistan, UNIDO Explore New Avenues For Project Cooperation
The meeting was attended by UNIDO Deputy Director General Ciyong Zou, Executive Director for Innovation and Economic Transformation Gunther Beger, as well as senior officials responsible for agriculture, innovation financing, climate change, and regional operations.
UNIDO representatives commended Uzbekistan's notable achievements in several key areas, including the development of light industry-particularly the textile sector-the transformation of industrial zones into modern eco-industrial parks, and the restoration of both the ecosystem and industrial capacity of the Aral Sea region.
In addition, UNIDO reaffirmed its commitment to working with international donor countries and financial institutions to develop and implement new projects in agribusiness, energy efficiency, digitalization, and decarbonization. These efforts will be supported by innovative financing mechanisms aimed at enhancing industrial development in Uzbekistan.
Furthermore, it was emphasized that all current initiatives are focused on boosting the country's industrial potential, preparing key sectors for foreign investment through ecological and technological modernization, and enhancing Uzbekistan's global competitiveness.
Following the meeting, the parties agreed to develop a joint roadmap to systematically advance bilateral cooperation between the Government of Uzbekistan and UNIDO. Arrangements were also made for an upcoming official visit by the UNIDO leadership to Uzbekistan.
Meanwhile, the data from UNIDO's open platform indicates that the organization's total budget for projects in Uzbekistan reaches $3 million, while the budget for 2024 amounts to $872,564.
