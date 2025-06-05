EBRD Grants Loan To Boost Youth And Women's Employment In Türkiye

EBRD Grants Loan To Boost Youth And Women's Employment In Türkiye
Under the agreement, at least 15% of the loan will support companies promoting youth employment, and another 15% will go to businesses in earthquake-affected areas. The remainder will back inclusive companies advancing women's participation and leadership in the workforce.
The initiative comes as Türkiye continues to face persistent gaps in youth and female labour force participation, particularly in regions hit hardest by the earthquakes. The funding aims to address labour market disruptions and promote long-term social inclusion and economic resilience.
Marking TSKB's 75th anniversary, the loan deepens a longstanding partnership between the two institutions. Since 2011, the EBRD has worked with TSKB on multiple projects, primarily focused on green financing.
“This time we're joining forces to support employment for women and youth, and finance businesses in earthquake-hit areas,” said Oksana Yavorskaya, EBRD Deputy Head for Türkiye. TSKB CEO Murat Bilgiç added,“We are proud to break new ground by launching our first loan with a youth employment theme.”
To date, the EBRD has invested nearly 22 billion euros in Türkiye across 484 projects, with a focus on the private sector.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment