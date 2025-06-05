Azerbaijan Offers New Land Area For Investors In Alat Free Economic Zone
Speaking at the Azerbaijan-China Economic and Trade Cooperation Conference in Baku, Alaskerov articulated that in the imminent timeframe, an augmented allocation of 138 hectares will be rendered accessible to stakeholders, and within a fiscal year, a comprehensive offering of 364 hectares will be unveiled. He articulated that at present, we possess an aggregate of more than 6,500 hectares of land earmarked for investment opportunities.
Will be updated
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment